 Yalitza Aparicio, Ana Brenda Contreras to Host 2020 Latin Grammys
Yalitza Aparicio, Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera to Host 2020 Latin Grammys

Roselyn Sanchez will not host due to an unexpected injury

Angie Martoccio

latin grammy hosts Yalitza Aparicio, Ana Brenda Contreras, Carlos Rivera

Carlos Mejía/EELG/Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/DGA/AP; Archivo Agencia EL UNIVERSAL/EELG/GDA/AP; Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Yalitza Aparicio and Ana Brenda Contreras will join Carlos Rivera in hosting the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, held on November 19th.

Aparicio made her film debut in Alfonso Cuarón’s 2018 film Romawhile Contreras recently starred in the Dynasty reboot. Rivera was originally slated to host the ceremony alongside Roselyn Sanchez, but the actress announced her cancellation last week after suffering a fall.

“We are saddened to confirm that Roselyn Sanchez will be unable to host this year’s Latin Grammy Awards due to an unexpected accident,” the Academy said in a statement. “The Latin Recording Academy sends Roselyn lots of love and wishes her a speedy recovery.”

This year’s ceremony will be hosted live from Miami, airing via Univision on November 19th at 8 p.m. ET. Due to the pandemic, the event will feature both live and streamed virtual performances; a live audience and red carpet will not take place.

This year’s performers include Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and Ozuna — all of whom lead in nominations this year — as well as Karol G, Marc Anthony, Christian Nodal, Fito Páez, Nathy Peluso, Kany García, Los Tigres del Norte, Anuel AA, Calibre 50, Julio Reyes Copello, Alex Cuba, Guaynaa, Víctor Manuelle, Ricardo Montaner, Debi Nova, and more.

