2018 Latin Grammys: 11 Best, Worst and WTF Moments

My Lord, that Bad Bunny medley was good. But it was also completely unexpected. First of all, this was Bad Bunny’s second performance on the telecast (after the disappointing Marc Anthony/Will Smith opener). Second, he was given a five-minute medley even though he only one nomination for the night! So you’d probably forgive him for keeping his performance straightforward a la Ozuna earlier in the program. Except, Bad Bunny didn’t use his time on the pulpit to perform shortened, glitzy versions of his radio hits. Instead, this was Bad Bunny proving his versatility, and indeed the versatility of Latin trap in general. Backed by a four-piece rock band, Bad Bunny transformed Latin trap anthems “Soy Peor” and “Chambea” into nü-metal headbangers, while “Estamos Bien” became an 80s hair metal rave — even down to the bikini-clad models. This wasn’t to prove that Latin trap is the new rock & roll — why would it want to be? — instead, it’s to prove that it’s the latest in the lineage of music built on the exuberance of youth. And as the youth of America becomes increasingly Latinx, it’s appropriate that this was the night that Bad Bunny staked his claim as one of its most important mainstream voices.