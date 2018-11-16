2018 Latin Grammys: 11 Best, Worst and WTF Moments
Annual ceremony in Las Vegas anoints new stars, recognizes popular groups and proves the power of Latin Music in the United States and beyond
Unlike last year’s ceremony, the 19th Annual Latin Grammys lacked a powerhouse like uber-hit “Despacito” or deliberate rebukes of the Trump administration. Instead, the ceremony took on a celebratory tone — one focused on the depth of quality within its diverse genres. Latin trap got its moment in the sun alongside iconic salsa stars of yesteryear; the new blood of traditional Mexican pop proved their worth; and Spanish “It Girl” Rosalía turned her showcase into a coronation. These (and more) make up the best, worst and most WTF moments of this year’s Latin Grammys.