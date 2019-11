An all-star cast of artists honored four late greats with their respective greatest hits — and it only got more lit by the second. In memory of the Cuban salsera Celia Cruz, Brazilian superstar Anitta, merengue icon Olga Tañon and starlet Milly Quezada sharde vocal duties on her dance-floor anthem, “La Vida Es Un Carnaval.” Then Mexican balladeers Reik, Leonel García and Carlos Rivera stepped into the spotlight to perform “Querida,” the timeless song by Mexican legend Juan Gabriel. This was chased by yet another emotional Mexican classic, “Secreto de Amor” by Joan Sebastian, sung by bachata singer Prince Royce, members of Calibre 50, and Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez.

As if the scene couldn’t get any more sentimental, the massive tribute closed out with guns blazing — or, with an electrifying performance by pan-Latin rock legends Draco Rosa, Fito Páez, and Beto Cuevas. Together they gave “Música Ligera” justice to the Argentinian icon Gustavo Cerati, and with a vocal assist from ceremony host Ricky Martin.