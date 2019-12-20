25 Best Latin Albums of 2019

For the better part of the decade, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha has thrown down in the Latin urban circuit almost exclusively through singles — yet in her debut album, she shows that she is a woman untethered to its conventions. She recalls her reggae roots with Dawn Penn-like swagger in “No Voy A Llorar,” and in “Soy Mia,” she and Puerto Rican artist-activist Kany Garcia pioneer a new wave of bachata feminista: “Si quiero andar hoy sin pijama/No es porque nadie lo ha pedido,” quips Natti, “Si en la calle o en la almohada/Soy yo quien al final decido.” (Or, “If I wanna walk around naked today/It’s not because anyone asked me to/If on the street or on the pillow/ It is I who ultimately decide.) Meanwhile her balada romantica, “La Mejor Versión de Mí,” is dedicated to a love of the self — a culminating moment in a record she describes as an act of ultimate self-possession. “Girls are way more powerful [today],” she told Rolling Stone in February. “It’s an honor to be the voice for girls who are not scared, and who want to have someone to connect with.” S.E.