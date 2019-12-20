25 Best Latin Albums of 2019
We rank 25 top albums from Latin America — featuring Bad Bunny, Romeo Santos, Girl Ultra, and more
In 2019, Latin music of the twenty-teens came full circle. From the prescient breakthroughs made by the Latinx indie underground to the unprecedented rise of bachata; to the urbanization of regional Mexican music, and the mainstream triumphs of reggaeton, albums released in 2019 exemplify the brilliance of Latinoamérica and its diaspora. Several Rolling Stone Latin writers came together to select 25 of the year’s most outstanding albums, which not only highlight the best of the year in Latin music, but set the bar for the decade to come.