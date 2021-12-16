 The Best Spanish-Language Albums of 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 11 Cultural Developments These Entrepreneurs Are Excited to See Realized in 2022
Home Music Music Latin Lists

The 35 Best Spanish-Language and Bilingual Albums of 2021

From Cimafunk’s electrifying ‘El Alimento’ to Mon Laferte’s loving homage to Mexico on ‘Seis’ and Amenazzy’s showcase of Dominican excellence on ‘Santo Niño,’ here’s what we loved in 2021

By
Verónica Bayetti Flores
&
Ricardo Durán
&
Elias Leight
&
Julyssa Lopez
&
Jennifer Mota
&
Diego Ortiz
&
Richard Villegas
&
Simon Vozick-Levinson
Xenia Rubinos Rauw AlejandroC. Tangana CimafunkXenia Rubinos Rauw AlejandroC. Tangana Cimafunk

Michelle Arcila*; 90th Shooter*; Javier Ruiz*; Michael Alford*

After we spent most of last year confined at home during a crushing pandemic, artists across the Spanish-speaking world approached 2021 with a voracious sense of creativity, their imaginations gushing out with the force of a burst pipe. Such a sense of enthusiasm and inventiveness led to wide-ranging projects, many of which distilled traditions, broke genre rules, and landed powerful fusions that pushed unflinchingly into the future.

The Colombian bullerengue treasure Petrona Martinez put African roots front and center on her Latin Grammy-winning Ancestras, while the Mexican singer Natalia Lafourcade continued her quest to bring Mexico’s musical history into the present day on Un Canto Por México, Vol 2. There were albums guided by introspection and depth, such as the Colombian multi-hyphenate Mabiland’s gorgeous LP Niñxs Rotxs, the Mexican singer-songwriter Ed Maverick’s self-reflective Eduardo, and the Nicaraguan-Canadian electronic artist Mas Aya’s Máscaras, a meditation on people fighting oppression over the decades. Others, such as the honey-voiced Panamanian singer Sech on 42 and the Chilean indie icon Javiera Mena on I. Entusiasmo, celebrated the euphoria of hitting the dancefloor again after lockdown.

The two albums that perhaps best embodied 2021’s wayfaring sonic experiments were C. Tangana’s stunning, avant-garde opus El Madrileño, which is likely to stand up as one of the best Spanish-language musical recordings of the last decade, and Rauw Alejandro’s intrepid blockbuster Vice Versa, a daredevil’s blend of pop, house, and even bolero music that rocked commercial pop and reggaeton conventions, spawned off mega-hits like “Todo De Ti” that defined the summer, and blasted him into global stardom. Both albums shaped an adventurous year that left us hopeful for more music with a vision.

In This Article: C. Tangana, Cimafunk, Javiera Mena, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Rauw Alejandro, Sech

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.