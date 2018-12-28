20 Best Latin Singles of 2018

Although 2018 was a banner year for Latin albums, there were also plenty of stand-out singles that refused to be ignored. As reggaeton royalty like J Balvin and Bad Bunny cleaned up on the Billboard Hot 100 with multiple genre-bending hits, first-time chart-toppers Nio García, Darrell and Casper Mágico struck gold with their dark horse contender, “Te Boté.” Although originally released in 2017, it was the gift that kept on giving, finally generating a Number One-worthy remix in 2018 with Ozuna, Nicky Jam and Co. Meanwhile Brazilian superstar Anitta sashayed her way from Portuguese to Spanish-language radio with “Medicina,” Spanish visionary Rosalía took the Anglophone world by storm with her brooding flamenco-pop fusions, and girls like Karol G and Becky G just wanna have fun — strictly on their own terms.