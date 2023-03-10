How Ye, George Harrison, Queen, and More Made Their Worst Albums

Kanye West was at the beginning of what would become a complete self-immolation of his career and image, and made… Ye. Burnt out in the mid-Eighties, Bob Dylan dropped the half-assed Knocked Out Loaded. George Harrison ran out of ideas in 1982, and ended up with the flaccid Gone Troppo. And when Carole King decided she could make a hit new wave album, the result was 1983’s unlistenable Speeding Time.

In the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Andy Greene shares all those stories and more as he continues to break down his list of horrible albums by great artists. To hear the full discussion, find it here at the podcast provider of your choice, or just press play above.

The episode also digs into the story of how the surviving members of Queen teamed up with Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers to make 2008’s ultra-awkward The Cosmos Rocks, along with the time Michael Jackson declined to help his brothers make an album and left them on their own—resulting in 1989’s flop 2300 Jackson Street. There’s also discussion of low points by Lil’ Wayne, the Doors, Lou Reed, and many more.

