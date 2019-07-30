Was There Anything Good About Woodstock ’99?

Twenty years later, the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes an in-depth look back at Woodstock ’99, from the fires and looting to the actual music. Rob Sheffield and Brian Hiatt, who were both there, trade reminiscences on our new episode, from the injury-laden mosh pits of Korn and Limp Bizkit to the glories of the Chemical Brothers and the festival’s pervasive sexism — and why Bush played an underrated set. Among many other topics, they also discuss the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ infamously ill-chosen cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” — which, in retrospect, wasn’t even played all that well. (Read Rob’s 1999 piece on the festival here; Brian’s recent look back is here.)

To hear the entire discussion, press play below

