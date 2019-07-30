×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1329: Halsey
Read Next Was There Anything Good About Woodstock '99? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Was There Anything Good About Woodstock ’99?

Rob Sheffield and Brian Hiatt share their Woodstock ’99 memories on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast

By
Brian Hiatt

Reporter

Brian Hiatt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst brings his performance to the crowd of the east stage Saturday at Woodstock '99 in Rome, New York. Limp Bizkit are among over 45 bands performing at the festival which takes place at Griffiss AFB Park from July 23-25. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect)

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst brings his performance to the crowd of the east stage Saturday at Woodstock '99 in Rome, New York. Limp Bizkit are among over 45 bands performing at the festival which takes place at Griffiss AFB Park from July 23-25.

Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images

Twenty years later, the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes an in-depth look back at Woodstock ’99, from the fires and looting to the actual music. Rob Sheffield and Brian Hiatt, who were both there, trade reminiscences on our new episode, from the injury-laden mosh pits of Korn and Limp Bizkit to the glories of the Chemical Brothers and the festival’s pervasive sexism — and why Bush played an underrated set. Among many other topics, they also discuss the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ infamously ill-chosen cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” — which, in retrospect, wasn’t even played all that well. (Read Rob’s 1999 piece on the festival here; Brian’s recent look back is here.)

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1329: Halsey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad