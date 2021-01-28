 Best Music 2020: Waxahatchee on 'Saint Cloud,' Sobriety, and More - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Waxahatchee on 'Saint Cloud,' Sobriety, and Hope for the Future
Home Music Music Features

Waxahatchee on ‘Saint Cloud,’ Sobriety, and Hope for the Future

Katie Crutchfield discusses her creative breakthroughs and more in a Rolling Stone Year in Music conversation

By
Simon Vozick-Levinson

Deputy Music Editor

Simon Vozick-Levinson's Most Recent Stories

View All

Katie Crutchfield has been making music full of beautifully expressed emotional turbulence since her teens, picking up rave reviews and new fans with each release. Before recording Saint Cloud, her fifth album as Waxahatchee, the Alabama-raised musician made some big changes in her life, giving up drinking and moving to Kansas City, where she now lives with her partner, Kevin Morby. She also took a major leap forward in her songwriting, which rings out with a new clarity on Saint Cloud — an album with no skips, just 11 tender country-rock songs about the hard work it takes to build a happy life.

The result, released last spring, was one of 2020’s biggest critical successes, winning recognition including the Number Seven spot on Rolling Stone‘s list of the year’s best albums. “It’s certainly my favorite album that I’ve ever made,” says Crutchfield, 32. “I feel like it’s been this beacon of hope for me for the last year…I love all of the songs so much, and I still really cherish it.”

Crutchfield joined Rolling Stone for a wide-ranging video conversation as part of our Year in Music programming, presented by Yappa. She discusses the creative breakthroughs she made on Saint Cloud, how getting sober affected her art, and such other topics as:

Related

A vial of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital, December 14, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive on December 14 hoping to turn the tide on the world's biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the country's death toll neared a staggering 300,000. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
How Many Vaccine Shots Go to Waste?
Glastonbury 2021 Canceled Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Related

Don Corleone from 'The Godfather,' left, and Leatherface from 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.'
Food, Family and Psycho Turkeys: 12 Off-the-Wall Thanksgiving Movies
Grateful Dead Albums: The Best of the Rest

Her mixed feelings about her early Waxahatchee releases.
Performing songs from 2012’s American Weekend and 2013’s Cerulean Salt can be “painful in a cringing way at moments, which I hate to say, because I know people love those records so much,” she says. “I don’t want to disparage any of my older work. It all served its purpose.”

What it was like to release a new album during a pandemic.
“It was never a question of do we release [Saint Cloud] or do we not,” she says. “I always wanted to put it out. The record is so dark, but it’s so hopeful at the same time. It’s talking about a lot of really heavy stuff with a lot of transparency, but the overall spirit of it is so warm and uplifting and hopeful that I feel like it hit people in a way that they maybe needed.”

Her favorite records from 2020.
Crutchfield’s picks include Jess Williamson’s Sorceress, Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters, and her fellow Alabamian Flo Milli’s debut mixtape. “I would love to collaborate with Flo Milli,” she says. “Nothing would make me happier. Let’s speak it into the universe.”

waxahatchee saint cloud

Waxahatchee, ‘Saint Cloud’

Her plans for the future.
“I have so many things coming up, and none of them that I can talk about,” she says. “I’ve been working on so many songs, and so much music…. I’m a Capricorn. I’m such a planner and a hard worker, and I feel like I’ve planned out the next three years, because I can’t sit still. So yeah, there’s a lot of fun stuff coming up.”

Why she thinks her home state could go blue someday, as one of its neighbors just did.
Honestly, when Georgia went blue, I cried, I was so happy,” she says. “I love the South so deeply. It is so diverse and so colorful and beautiful, and there are so many amazing, brilliant, hard-working people in the South. So I definitely think that it’s possible in Alabama.”

This event was presented in partnership with Yappa, an audio and video commenting tool that allows members of the audience to share their voice and ask questions directly by submitting “Yaps,” short audio or video recordings. The most engaging yaps were aired during the event and responded to by Crutchfield herself. Yappa gives the public a new way to leave comments on websites and join the conversation; viewers for this event are encouraged to leave their audio and video comments using the Yappa widget at the bottom of this page.

In This Article: 2020 Year In Review, direct, Waxahatchee, yapparecap2

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.