Watch Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie Find a Cause He’s Passionate About

For Panic! At the Disco’s Brendon Urie, performance was catharsis from an early age. He struggled as a teenager with bullying and a turbulent community, but he found a support system that fueled his passion for music. Without his childhood music teacher and mentor, Richard Matta, Urie admits he wouldn’t be the artist he is today. The respect is mutual — Matta says of Urie, “He is a phenomenal entertainer but what he is, is a really nice guy.”

Now, thanks to State Farm, Urie is paying it forward and becoming a mentor himself, sharing his knowledge and experience to help young people build confidence. As Urie states in the first episode of the four-part series, “If you just dedicate the smallest amount of your time, the amount of impact you can have — oh man, it’s unreal”.

Many people, like Urie, want to give back to their community, but only one in four will take action. Sparking a movement to improve neighborhoods across the nation, State Farm’s Neighborhood of Good® program makes it easy for anyone to find a cause they feel passionate about.

Check out Brendon Urie’s story in the first episode. Click here for more information on how you can get involved.