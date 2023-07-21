fbpixel
Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Britney Spears and all the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: A$AP Rocky performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)
A$AP Rocky performs during the Amazon Music Live Concert Series on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Travis Scott enlists Bad Bunny and The Weeknd for some summer jam synergy, A$AP Rocky gets rowdy in a new single, and Lizzo is pretty in pink on a glitzy Barbie track. Plus, new music from Nas, Ice Spice, Will.i.am and Britney Spears, and more.

Travis Scott feat. Bad Bunny & The Weeknd, “K-Pop” (YouTube)

A$AP Rocky, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” (YouTube)

Lizzo, “Pink” (YouTube)

Nas feat. 50 Cent, “Office Hours” (YouTube)

Ice Spice, “Deli” (YouTube)

Sam Smith, “Man I Am” (YouTube)

Will.i.am and Britney Spears, “Mind Your Business” (YouTube)

Dominic Fike, “Hey Blondie” (YouTube)

Noah Kahan feat. Post Malone, “Dial Drunk” (YouTube)

Ethel Cain and 1017 ALYX 9SM, “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters)” (YouTube)

Zayn, “Love Like This” (YouTube)

The Gaslight Anthem feat. Bruce Springsteen, “History Books” (YouTube)

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” (YouTube)

Hozier, “De Selby (Part 2)” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera, “Ojitos Rojos” (YouTube)

Slayyyter, “Miss Belladonna” (YouTube)

Beabadoobee, “the way things go” (YouTube)

NCT DREAM, “ISTJ” (YouTube)

Tinashe, “Talk to Me Nice” (YouTube)

Mr Eazi, “Chop Time, No Friend” (YouTube)

OK Go, “This” (YouTube)

Meet Me @ The Altar, “Give It Up” (YouTube)

Code Orange feat. Billy Corgan, “Take Shape” (YouTube)

Illuminati Hotties, “Truck” (YouTube)

The Beaches, “Me & Me” (YouTube)

Big Thief, “Vampire Empire” (YouTube)

Poppy, “Knockoff” (YouTube)

Micky James, “Losing You” (YouTube)

Hello Yello, “Alone in December” (YouTube)

Al Menne, “Kill Me” (YouTube)

Buffalo Nichols, “Love Is All” (YouTube)

Harmony, “Shoplifting from Nike” (YouTube)

Jenna Raine, “It Is What It Is” (YouTube)

Becca Means, “My Darling” (YouTube)

Sara Kays, “Show Me Off” (YouTube)

Alemeda, “First Love Song” (YouTube)

NSG feat. Nines, “Ride” (YouTube)

Stormyz & Raye, “The Weekend” (YouTube)

