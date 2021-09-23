 Tony Touch, 'Sacude': Song Review - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Tony Touch, ‘Sacude’

Two legendary New York DJ-producers joined forces to craft this ruthlessly danceable single

By
Elias Leight

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All

song you need to know syntk
“Sacude,” by the veteran rapper-DJ-producer Tony Touch, is an old-school hit. It’s not the kind of track popularized by big streaming playlists, served up by YouTube’s algorithm, or even booming out of radios. Instead, DJs around Brooklyn keep playing it as dancefloors near peak chaos time, usually the early hours of the morning. “Sacude” is brassy and bruising, with a hiccuping beat that hints at reggaeton but cruises at the faster tempo preferred by house-heads. Melody is almost non-existent — a stuttering horn slams the same note again and again — and it works like crazy.

Touch raps in both English and Spanish, shouting out the New York house legend Louie Vega (who co-produced the track with Touch and also turned in a pair of remixes, one dedicated to Brooklyn and one aimed at the Bronx) and the reggaeton star Tego Calderón. After terse verses, Touch always returns to the easily memorable hook: The single word “sacude,” shouted and stretched out so it sounds like a battle-cry. He translates for the English speakers that might not know its meaning: “Let me you see you shake it/That’s what we call sacude, letting go of that fake shit.”

“Sacude” came out in July on Vega’s label, Vega Records.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

 

In This Article: Song You Need to Know, Tego Calderon, Tony Touch

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.