Tomorrow x Together: Leaders of the Fourth Generation of K-Pop ‘It Boys’

As the first boy band to debut under Big Hit Music since BTS, the guys in Tomorrow X Together (TXT for short) know they have their work cut out for them. But rather than follow in the footsteps of their labelmates, Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Hueningkai say they’re using the pressure as motivation to prove themselves on their own.

Debuted in 2019, Tomorrow X Together are dubbed the “It boys” or leaders of the fourth generation of K-pop groups, and the group’s rise has been swift, with TXT sweeping up rookie awards (essentially the Korean equivalent of a “Best New Artist” trophy) at all the major award shows less than a year into their debut. It’s a moment cherished by the members dearly. “The first time we won the rookie award [is my most cherished memory]. It was so special and we were grateful because it felt like a reward for all the hard work we’d poured,” Soobin recalls.

“Even now, I can feel the goosebumps and happiness I felt at that moment,” Beomgyu adds.

Their fandom (known as “Moa” or “Moments of Alwaysness”) has helped TXT attract a ton of buzz too, with the group’s first EP becoming the highest-charting debut release by any male K-pop group in history. The guys have also made a name for themselves in the highly saturated K-pop space with their signature sound, which dabbles in disco, shoegaze, indie rock, and pop. “We try to tell stories only we can tell, so I think our albums to date naturally have contained a lot of emotions and thoughts from the teen perspective,” Yeonjun says.

The messages behind Tomorrow X Together’s music are similarly distinct, as they connect with their listener base through personal stories about the growing pains that come along with being a teenager. Looking back on how each member has grown, Beomgyu recalls their group dynamic when they were first starting out. “At first, it was sometimes difficult to understand each other because each of us has very different backgrounds,” he says, citing their varying interests and life experiences. “We’ve communicated a lot since then, and we’ve been together for a long time, so now we only need to meet eyes to know what the other is thinking.”

Looking ahead, Beomgyu says he wants TXT to be known as a group “that’s just like a family. It’s really cool that I can lean on my members during tough times, and vice versa. And we also want to be [our fans’] best friends.”

TXT released their second studio album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze, on May 31st and recently dropped a futuristic music video for “Magic,” their first English track.