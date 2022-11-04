Tiësto and Tate McRae Take Us Back to 2000s-Era Dancefloors on ‘10:35’

Fans of dance music have long theorized that the genre is always at its best when a nasty recession is on its way. Let this year be a strong case for that: Along with the likes of Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, and Drake infusing their music with house influences, we’re also seeing some stars of the last downturn making major comebacks with some of their best songs in years.

Case in point: Tiësto’s new party-starting banger “10:35.” Bound to be a hit, the track features rising star Tate McRae stepping out of her bedroom-pop (and sometimes pop-rock) comfort zone to go full EDM vocalist. The collab is a dark and sexy club bumper meant for both neon-lit raves and sparkly bottle service nights. The lyrics are yearning in a way all the best dance songs are, full of monsters under the bed, rockets through the chest, and the desire to have someone’s arms around you late at night (“All I know is 10:35 and I can feel your arms around me/Let ’em drown me,” McRae sings.)

In the video, she gets to properly show off her dance background while gallivanting around a Dubai hotel. Before she launched her music career, the singer was a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance when she was 13.

Tiësto has been on a hot streak of late, fully embracing the 2022 return to dancing with the Ava Max collaboration “The Motto” and the Charli XCX-assisted track “Hot in It.” Like his fellow club king of the early 2010s David Guetta, who has a current hit on his hand with the Bebe Rexha track “I’m Good (Blue),” he may be ushering in a much-needed return to sweaty dance-floors.