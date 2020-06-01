 The Foxies, 'Anti Socialite': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Song You Need to Know: The Foxies, ‘Anti Socialite’

Nashville electro-punk trio make the case that you’re better off alone in their hypnotic new single

Joseph Hudak

In these pandemic days, everyone is pining for a long-awaited reunion with their friends. But the Foxies’ jagged new single “Anti Socialite” makes a convincing case that we’re all better off alone.

The first track off the Nashville electro-punk trio’s new EP Growing Up Is Dead, the song finds fuchsia-haired singer Julia Lauren Bullock summoning her best I’m-over-it ‘tude to bemoan the requirements of modern-day socializing. “I’m so exhausted/so thirsty I’m nauseous,” Bullock deadpans, before asking “Am I outta my mind?” over and over again.

The short answer? No. Instead, Bullock is tapped into the exhaustion that comes with today’s incessant need to be liked, validated, and experience something. Anything. “Sipping Capri Sun/To feel the nostalgia,” she drones, going on to admit later that she doesn’t even like the fruity Eighties drink.

Guitarist Jake Ohlbaum and drummer Rob Bodley build “Anti Socialite” with a club-ready beat and some staccato guitar and synth effects — “goth disco,” the band calls it. In the end, it’s a hypnotic sonic stage for their charismatic frontwoman to command. “I’m an anti socialite,” Bullock spits. “I’ll invite my friends to the party in my head.”

The song’s video has a Heathers vibe and features a WTF cameo from John Oates as a high-school P.E. teacher. Watch it above. Or don’t. The Foxies don’t care about your FOMO.

