Hear the Black Keys on Their Early Days and New Album

In the earliest days of the Black Keys, singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney would spend months cruising from state to state in a 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager – they’d take turns sleeping in the back, with Carney driving at night and Auerbach taking the day shift. The latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now features the duo diving into their memories of those days, while also giving listeners a good taste of what their relentlessly sardonic banter was like. In a hilarious interview with Rolling Stone senior writer Patrick Doyle, they discuss their entire career, from the moment they met as kids all the way up to their current album, ‘Let’s Rock’ and their arena tour behind it. They also talk about their time off from the band, the state of their relationship, and much more.

