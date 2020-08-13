 This Week's Most Exciting Rap Song Sounds Like the 1970s - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Dua Lipa Recruits Madonna, Missy Elliott for Flirty, Sped-Up 'Levitating' Remix
Home Music Music Features

This Week’s Most Exciting Rap Song Sounds Like the 1970s

Teezo Touchdown’s “SUCKA!” features the Texas musician rapping like a blaxploitation star while dressed like a Cash Money soldier

By
Charles Holmes

Staff Writer

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All

When it comes to introductions, a new artist could do a lot worse than launching the rhetorical question, “Why you hating like a jive sucka?” Those are the first words that tumble out of Teezo Touchdown‘s mouth in the video for “SUCKA!” Decked in a white tank top, dramatically sagged jeans, an assortment of chains from the local Hot Topic, and an army bandana tied around his head, the Beaumont, Texas, rapper looks like Juvenile’s wayward son. From there, Teezo’s arms and mannerisms contort into an approximation of a 1970s blaxploitation protagonist as he raps lines like, “I’m a real bad man, sucka.”

An entire generation has been reared on this type of ludicrous juxtaposition. It’s why a Nicki Minaj stan can make a country song about horses one minute, then upend the entire music industry the next. In music, especially in hip-hop, we’re living in a post-meme reality. Rap’s primary audience is so used to deconstructing the art for social media glory that it’s become as mundane as debating lyrics or checking who produced what part of the beat. We can easily recognize, say, Roddy Ricch’s squeaking adlib on “The Box” as a potential meme, even if we don’t regard the song as one.

Related

Cookiee Kawaii, 'Vibe
Song You Need to Know: Cookiee Kawaii, 'Vibe (If I Back It Up)'
Sufjan Stevens Spotlights 'Renegade' Dancer Jalaiah in 'Video Game' Clip

Related

Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
16 Great Little Richard Deep Cuts
40 Great LGBTQ TV Shows to Stream Now

“SUCKA!” is funny and primed for TikTok virality, but it’s also full of deliberate choices that make it more than a tossed-off joke, from the low-fi beat to Teezo’s staccato delivery. Part of Teezo’s charm is that it’s hard to tell where the song ends and the performance art begins. “SUCKA!” is just one part of a suite of music videos he’s released in July that all feature similar conceits. In each of them, Teezo stands in front of the same graffiti-covered garage doors, wearing a similar extreme outfit, and adds one small detail that draws the audience in. For “Strong Friend,” that detail is Teezo singing a beach-y rock song into a bouquet of roses. In contrast, “Careful” is effectively a nursery rhyme about a “hoe” being, well, careful; Teezo opts to go shirtless in this video, letting silver chains envelop his torso.

All three videos feature Teezo from the same side profile, as if he’s decided that’s his best angle. It’s a small but significant choice: Teezo Touchdown is of a moment when life is all about curating the finest details of how we’re seen. Whether he’s playing a Cash Money soldier who talks like Dolemite or an emo Beach Boy, it doesn’t matter. It’s all Teezo.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.

In This Article: Hip-Hop, Song You Need to Know, Tiktok

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.