Taylor Swift, Lizzo and SZA, Paramore, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Taylor Swift performs onstage
Taylor Swift performs in September 2019, in Paris. Dave Hogan/ABA/Getty Images

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a top-shelf Taylor Swift remix, a special collab between SZA and Lizzo, a highlight off the new Paramore album, and great new songs from Gracie Abrams, Jesse Ware, and Ayra Starr.

Lizzo feat. SZA, “Special”  (YouTube)

Taylor Swift, “Lavender Haze” (Felix Jaehn Remix) (YouTube)

Jessie Ware, “Pearls” (YouTube)

Gracie Abrams, “Amelie” (YouTube)

Paramore, “The News” (YouTube)

Babyface Ray feat. 42 Dugg, “Ron Artest” (YouTube)

Daniel Caesar, “Let Me Go” (YouTube)

Tove Lo, “Borderline” (YouTube)

Pabllo Vitaar, ““Balinha De Coração” (YouTube)

The War and Treaty, “Ain’t No Harmin’ Me” (YouTube)

Maeta, “S(EX)” (YouTube)

Cale Tyson, “Beauty Won’t Break” (YouTube)

Mau y Ricky, “Miami” (YouTube)

BSS (Seventeen), “Fighting” (YouTube)

Nav, “Lately” (YouTube)

Dove Cameron & Khalid, “We Go Down Together” (YouTube)

Benee, “Green Honda” (YouTube)

Ashnikko, “You Make Me Sick!” (YouTube)

Budjerah, “Therapy” (YouTube)

Vincint, “Romance” (YouTube)

Alvaro Diaz x Sen Senra, “1000 Canciones” (YouTube)

Eddie Benjamin, “All for Nothing” (YouTube)

Robert Ellis, “Yesterday’s News” (YouTube)

Francis Mercier’s “Kamili”  embargo

Pheelz and Davido, “Electricity” (YouTube)

Ayra Starr – “Sability” (YouTube

Enchanting, “Needy” (YouTube)

