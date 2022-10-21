fbpixel
Taylor Swift, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Rae Jepsen, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
Beth Garrabrant*

We’ve reinvented our Songs You Need to Know franchise as a weekly playlist of the best new music — featuring the week’s biggest new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got the triumphant return of Taylor Swift, as well as highlights from new albums by Carly Rae Jepsen and Tegan and Sara, as well as Roddy Rich, Smino, Jeezy and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” (youtube)

Lil Uzi Vert, “Just Wanna Rock” (youtube)

Arctic Monkeys, “Sculptures of Anything Goes” (youtube)

Carly Rae Jepseon, “Surrender My Heart” (youtube)

Tegan and Sara, “Smoking Weed Alone” (youtube)

Roddy Ricch, “Aston Martin Truck” (youtube)

Blu DeTiger, “Elevator” (youtube)

Sonder/Brent Fayiaz, “Someone New” (youtube)

Smino, “Matinee” (youtube)

NxWorries feat. H.E.R., “Where I Go” (youtube)

Ab-Soul, Zacari “Do Better”(youtube)

Archers of Loaf, ‘Saturation and Light” (youtube)

Jeezy, “How Deep”(youtube)

SoFaygo feat, Ken Carson, “Hell Yeah” (youtube)

Miss Madeline, “Bass Jump” (youtube)

Shakira, Ozuna “Monotonía” (youtube)

Gale, “D Pic” (youtube)

Nick Hakim, “Vertigo” (youtube)

Jhayco, Feid, and Sech, “En La De Ella” (youtube)

Sleater-Kinney & Tunde Adebimpe, “All the Drama You’ve Been Craving” (youtube)

Rafa Pabön, Pedro Capó, “Aléjate de Mi” (youtube)


