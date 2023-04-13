Welcome to Swift City: How Every Stop on the Eras Tour Is Celebrating Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour started causing a commotion months before it even launched. But leading up to every performance on the 27-date tour, which goes into the summer and ends with two shows in Los Angeles this August, communities have gone big and ramped up the excitement for Swift.

Each city the star is performing in has prepared for her grand arrival, pulling out all the stops to turn her shows into huge local events. From changed names to honorary mayorships, here’s how the Eras Tour stops have rolled out the red carpet for Swift so far.

Glendale, AZ

Swift kicked off Eras in Glendale, so of course this Arizona city was the first to make a grand gesture in honor of the pop star. Mayor Jerry P. Weiers announced that the town would be temporarily named Swift City for the weekend she was there.

JUST IN – Glendale Mayor temporarily renames the city “Swift City” in honor of @taylorswift13 kicking off her Eras Tour March 17th and 18th at State Farm Stadium @abc15 pic.twitter.com/F0aUl9vu4k — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) March 13, 2023

“There is no need to calm down, we’re fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor’s concerts start right here!” Weiers said in a statement. “We know all too well that she’s one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!”

Arlington, TX

For the second stop on Swift’s tour, Arlington got into a festive mood to celebrate their shows. They re-named a street “Taylor Swift Way,” gave Swift an honorary key to the city, set up red lampposts outside the arena and even hosted a $40 pet adoption event.

Arlington is “Enchanted” to welcome Taylor Swift to @ATTStadium

for The Eras Tour and has put together some fun ways for our Swifties to celebrate the singer’s 5th visit to The #AmericanDreamCity: https://t.co/quuTJ7xPS2#TSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourArlington #TaylorSwiftWay pic.twitter.com/5cFDO7aZC5 — City of Arlington (@CityOfArlington) March 31, 2023

The city also decided to have fun with some Swiftie puns, sharing an announcement that included lines like “Arlington is ‘Enchanted’ to welcome Taylor Swift back to AT&T Stadium…” and, “‘Long Story Short,’ Arlington knows the tens of thousands of fans heading to the Entertainment District this weekend will have ‘The Best Day’ ever while attending The Eras Tour in The American Dream City.”

Las Vegas, NV

Vegas lit up their Gateway Arches every night ahead of Swift’s performance in honor of the artist. The light show represented Swift’s albums.

Mayor Jane Castor upped the ante ahead of Swift’s three-night run in Florida. Castor announced that she wanted to present Swift with a key to the city and offered the singer honorary mayorship.

#TAMPA are you ready for it? We’ve got a reputation to uphold‼️



Tag @taylorswift13 if you agree “Mayor Swift” has a nice ring to it. 😉 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/bRcjYueC5v — City of Tampa (Taylor's Version) (@CityofTampa) April 10, 2023

In video shared to her social media accounts, Castor also played around with Swift puns and welcomed the singer to Tampa in a major way. “We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches, but here in Tampa, we’ve got a reputation to uphold,” she said. “We want to go bigger. So I want to present you with a key to the city.”