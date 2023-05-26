Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, And All the Songs You Need To Know This Week

WELCOME TO OUR WEEKLY rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, three new songs from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa’s disco treat from the Barbi soundtrack, as well as music from Yeat, Jenny Lewis, and Brothers Osbourne

Taylor Swift feat Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)” (YouTube)

Taylor Swift feat. More Lana Del Rey “Snow On the Beach” (YouTube)

Taylor Swift, “Hits Different” (YouTube)

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night” (YouTube)

Arlo Parks, “Devotion “ (YouTube)

Lil Durk feat. 21 Savage, “War Bout It“ (YouTube)

Yeat feat. Young Thug, “My Wrist” (YouTube)

Moneybag Yo, “Ocean Spray” (YouTube)

BLP Kosher & BabyTron, “Mazel Tron” (YouTube)

Demi Lovato, “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Cherry Baby” (YouTube)

Foo Fighters, “Show Me How” (YouTube)

Hayley Kiyoko, “Greenlight” (YouTube)

Monogem, “Feeling Myself” (YouTube)

Kari Faux, “Make A Wish” (YouTube)

Brothers Osbourne, “Goodbye’s Kickin In” (YouTube)

Elvia Shane, “Baptized” (YouTube)

Halestorm and Ashley McBryde, “Terrible Things” (YouTube)

Joohoney “Freedom” (YouTube)

Lauren Jauregui feat. Russ and Ty Dolla $ign, “Wolves” (YouTube)

Bruno Major, “Columbo” (YouTube)

Christian Nodál, “Cazzualidades” (YouTube)

Niko Rubio, “Left You”(YouTube)

Peso Pluma, “Bye” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera, “Le Va Doler” (YouTube)

Anjimile, “The King” (YouTube)

Santa Fe Klan, “Dos Razones” (YouTube)

ENHYPEN “Bite Me” (YouTube)

Dominic Fike, “Ant Pile” (YouTube)

Jesse Royal and Romain Virgo, “Hope” (YouTube)

Claire Delić, “Un Vestido y Amor” (YouTube)

OneRepublic, “Runaway” (YouTube)

Adekunle Gold, “Do You Mind” (YouTube)

Samory I, “Crown” (YouTube)

Loyal Lobos, “Love Con Espacio” (YouTube)

Anna Shoemaker, “666” (YouTube)

Mapache, “People Please” (YouTube)

Harper O’Neill, “Guilty” (YouTube) Trending 'Survivor' Superfan Sia Gives $130,000 to Her Favorite Contestants Trump’s Lawyers Warn Him: Get Ready to Be Indicted by the Feds DeSantis Signs Bill Shielding Musk's SpaceX From 'Spaceflight Entity Liability' Tina Turner Was Open About Ike's Abuse — Rappers Made Her A Punchline

Guided by Voices, “Seedling” (YouTube)

Water From You Eyes, “True Life” (YouTube)