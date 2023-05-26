fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, And All the Songs You Need To Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Taylor Swift All the Songs You Need to Know
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images/TAS Rights Management

WELCOME TO OUR WEEKLY rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, three new songs from Taylor SwiftDua Lipa’s disco treat from the Barbi soundtrack, as well as music from Yeat, Jenny Lewis, and Brothers Osbourne

Taylor Swift feat Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)” (YouTube)

Taylor Swift feat. More Lana Del Rey  “Snow On the Beach” (YouTube)

Taylor Swift, “Hits Different” (YouTube

Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night” (YouTube)

Arlo Parks, “Devotion “ (YouTube)

Lil Durk feat. 21 Savage, “War Bout It“ (YouTube)

Yeat feat. Young Thug, “My Wrist” (YouTube

Moneybag Yo, “Ocean Spray” (YouTube

BLP Kosher & BabyTron, “Mazel Tron” (YouTube)

Demi Lovato, “Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Cherry Baby” (YouTube)

Foo Fighters, “Show Me How” (YouTube)

Hayley Kiyoko, “Greenlight” (YouTube)

Monogem, “Feeling Myself” (YouTube)

Kari Faux, “Make A Wish” (YouTube)

Brothers Osbourne, “Goodbye’s Kickin In” (YouTube)

Elvia Shane, “Baptized” (YouTube)

Halestorm and Ashley McBryde, “Terrible Things” (YouTube)

Joohoney “Freedom” (YouTube

Lauren Jauregui feat. Russ and Ty Dolla $ign, “Wolves” (YouTube)

Bruno Major, “Columbo” (YouTube)

Christian Nodál, “Cazzualidades” (YouTube)

Niko Rubio, “Left You”(YouTube)

Peso Pluma, “Bye” (YouTube)

Grupo Frontera, “Le Va Doler” (YouTube)

Anjimile, “The King” (YouTube)

Santa Fe Klan, “Dos Razones” (YouTube)

ENHYPEN “Bite Me” (YouTube)

Dominic Fike, “Ant Pile” (YouTube)

Jesse Royal and Romain Virgo, “Hope” (YouTube)

Claire Delić, “Un Vestido y Amor” (YouTube)

OneRepublic, “Runaway” (YouTube)

Adekunle Gold, “Do You Mind” (YouTube)

Samory I, “Crown” (YouTube)

Loyal Lobos, “Love Con Espacio” (YouTube)

Anna Shoemaker, “666” (YouTube)

Mapache, “People Please” (YouTube)

Harper O’Neill, “Guilty” (YouTube)

Trending

Guided by Voices, “Seedling” (YouTube)

Water From You Eyes, “True Life” (YouTube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ray Stevenson, Actor in 'Punisher: War Zone,' 'RRR' and 'Thor' Films, Dies at 58

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Finley Looks Like Her Edgy Mini-Me in These Super-Rare Photos

David Zaslav Gets Booed at Boston University Graduation Amid the Writers Strike

50 Cent Reacts To Ex Chelsea Handler Joking About Anal Sex And His "Magic Stick"

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad