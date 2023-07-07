Taylor Swift, Rauw Alejandro with Junior H, and All the Songs You Need to Know

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a funky pop-country gem from Taylor Swift’s vault, a surprise drop from Rauw Alejandro, a perfectly paired collaboration between Cardi B and drill rapper FendiDa Rappa, and a master interpolation of Weezer by Dominic Fike.

Taylor Swift, “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)[From the Vault] (YouTube)

Cardi B and FendiDa Rappa, “Point Me 2” (YouTube)

Rauw Alejandro x Junior H, “Picardía,” (YouTube)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers, “Do It Like That” (YouTube)

FLO, “Change” (YouTube)

Dominic Fike feat. Weezer, “Think Fast” (YouTube)

PJ Harvey, “Lwonesome Tonight,” (YouTube)

Prince, “7 (E Flat Version)” (YouTube)

Gus Dapperton feat. Cruel Santino, “Lights” (YouTube)

NewJeans, “Super Shy” (YouTube)

Mod Sun, “Strangers” (YouTube)

Natalie Jane feat charlieonnafriday, “I’m Good” (YouTube)

Metric, “Just the Once” (YouTube)

Bethany Cosentino, “For a Moment” (YouTube)

Ashley McBryde, “Made for This” (YouTube)

Gia Woods, “Gia Would” (YouTube)

Bad Gyal and Myke Towers, “Mi Lova” (YouTube)

Ivonne Galaz, “Normal” (YouTube)

Fifty Fifty feat. Kaliii, “Barbie Dreams” (YouTube)

Lakeyah, “Want Em Hood” (YouTube)

Bella Shmurda, Lil Kesh, “DND” (YouTube)

Nicky Jam, Maluma, and the Chainsmokers, “Celular” (YouTube)

Flo Milli, “B.T.W.” (YouTube)

Nath y Goyo, “La Culpa” (YouTube)

Audrey Nuna, “Idgaf” (YouTube)

Aluna, “Running Blind” (YouTube)

Joshua Ray Walker, “Linger” (YouTube)

Wyatt Ellis featuring Sierra Hull, “Grassy Cove” (YouTube)