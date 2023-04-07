Suga, Drake, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Drake samples Kim K, Rae Sremmurd make their return, and Suga of BTS, performing as Agust D, shares the first single off his anticipated solo debut album. Plus, Brothers Osbourne, Lil Yachty, and Wednesday.

Drake, “Search & Rescue” (YouTube)

Suga, “People Pt 2” (YouTube)

Lil Yachty, “Strike (Holster)” (YouTube)

Rae Sremmurd feat. Future, “Activate” (YouTube)

Towa Bird, “Wild Heart” (YouTube)

Anna St. Louis, “Phone” (YouTube)

Ralph, “Scary Hot” (YouTube)

Mark, “Golden Hour” (YouTube)

Brothers Osbourne, “Might As Well Be Me” (YouTube)

Daniel Caesar, “Unstoppable” (YouTube)

Steve Aoki feat. Dixie D’Amelio & Jimmie Allen, “Older” (YouTube)

Bailey Bryan, “IYKYK” (YouTube)

Lindsay Ell, “Sweet Spot” (YouTube)

Wednesday, “Choose to Deserve” (YouTube)

Louise Post, “Guilty” (YouTube)

Emotional Oranges feat. Tkay Maidza “Be Somebody” (YouTube)

Oscar Lang, “A Song About Me” (YouTube)

King Mala, “Dirty Dishes” (YouTube)

Noah Cyrus feat. Vance Joy, “Everybody Needs Someone” (YouTube)

Asake, “2:30” (YouTube)

Galen & Paul, Galen Ayers, Paul Simonon, “Room at the Top” (YouTube)

Vincint, “Romance” (YouTube)

Tanya Tucker, “Kindness” (YouTube)

Genevieve Stokes, “Book of Memories” (YouTube)

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone” (YouTube)

Nardo Wick feat. Lil Baby, “Hot Boy” (YouTube)

Ashnikko, “Weedkiller” (YouTube)

Estevie feat. Dannylux “Triste Verano” (YouTube)

ARIZONA, “Dark Skies” (YouTube)

Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Waffle House” (YouTube) Trending Chris Tyson, MrBeast Sidekick, Reveals Gender Journey on Social Media Trump’s Lawyers Are Begging Him for Restraint. His Political Allies Are Preparing to 'Fight Dirty' Motley Crue's Mick Mars Sues Bandmates, Alleging They Ousted Him and Fake Their Performances Kid Rock Buys Cases of Bud Light So He Can Shoot Them While Crying

Yahritza y Su Esencia feat. Grupo Frontera, “Frágil” (YouTube)

Devon Gilfillian, “Right Kind of Crazy” (YouTube)