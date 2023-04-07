fbpixel
Suga, Drake, And All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
suga bts
Suga of BTS attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Drake samples Kim K, Rae Sremmurd make their return, and Suga of BTS, performing as Agust D, shares the first single off his anticipated solo debut album. Plus, Brothers Osbourne, Lil Yachty, and Wednesday.

Drake, “Search & Rescue” (YouTube)

Suga, People Pt 2” (YouTube

Lil Yachty, “Strike (Holster)” (YouTube)

Rae Sremmurd feat. Future, “Activate” (YouTube

Towa Bird, “Wild Heart” (YouTube)

Anna St. Louis, “Phone” (YouTube)

Ralph, “Scary Hot” (YouTube)

Mark, “Golden Hour” (YouTube)

Brothers Osbourne, “Might As Well Be Me” (YouTube)

Daniel Caesar, “Unstoppable” (YouTube)

Steve Aoki feat. Dixie D’Amelio & Jimmie Allen, “Older” (YouTube)

Bailey Bryan, “IYKYK” (YouTube)

Lindsay Ell, “Sweet Spot” (YouTube

Wednesday, “Choose to Deserve” (YouTube)

Louise Post, “Guilty” (YouTube)

Emotional Oranges feat. Tkay Maidza “Be Somebody” (YouTube)

Oscar Lang, “A Song About Me” (YouTube)

King Mala, “Dirty Dishes” (YouTube)

Noah Cyrus feat. Vance Joy, “Everybody Needs Someone” (YouTube)

Asake, “2:30” (YouTube)

Galen & Paul, Galen Ayers, Paul Simonon, “Room at the Top” (YouTube)

Vincint, “Romance” (YouTube)

Tanya Tucker, “Kindness” (YouTube)

Genevieve Stokes, “Book of Memories” (YouTube)

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish, “Never Felt So Alone” (YouTube)

Nardo Wick feat. Lil Baby, “Hot Boy” (YouTube)

Ashnikko, “Weedkiller” (YouTube)

Estevie feat. Dannylux “Triste Verano” (YouTube)

ARIZONA, “Dark Skies” (YouTube)

Anne-Marie, David Guetta, Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Waffle House” (YouTube)

Yahritza y Su Esencia feat. Grupo Frontera, “Frágil” (YouTube)

Devon Gilfillian, “Right Kind of Crazy” (YouTube)

