Hear Spoon Break Down Their Best Songs on Our New Podcast

For a band who, technically speaking, never had an actual pop hit, Spoon put together an incredibly strong greatest hits album. The recently released Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon is a reminder that the Austin-based band is one of this century’s most consistent and tuneful acts – and that they’ve always made great pop songs. In an episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, frontman Britt Daniel, drummer Jim Eno, and guitarist Alex Fischel join host Brian Hiatt to go through the making of their best songs, the discovery of their core sound, the tricky task of selecting and sequencing their compilation album, their plans for their next release, their favorite greatest-hits albums by other bands and much more.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Questlove, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates and explainers with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast live from SiriusXM’s studios on Volume, channel 106.