CNCO on Using Sony’s 360 Reality Audio Technology to Make Their Video for ‘Beso’

During the past five years, CNCO has been steadily carving out their own lane in the boy band space. The group — comprised of Joel Pimentel, Richard Camacho, Erick Brian Colón, Christopher Vélez, and Zabdiel De Jesús — stood out from the One Directions of the world with an all-Latino lineup.

Formed on Spanish-language singing competition, La Banda, the five-piece has gone on to have their first two LPs — 2016’s Primera Cita and 2018’s CNCO — rise to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart and have taken home three Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Shot in Miami, CNCO used Sony’s 360 Reality Audio — spatial audio technology — to create a music video for their new single “Beso.” For CNCO, “Beso” is a “sensual song” that details two people fighting and pretending they don’t want affection when in reality they both want to kiss each other. It also reveals a newfound lyrical maturity for the group.

Using 360 Reality Audio technology was a departure from anything the band had done in the past. “It appealed to us because we always have our headphones on, listening to music everywhere,” says Pimental. “And as soon as we tried this setup, it was like something completely different. We heard the sounds a lot more specifically.”

The guys in CNCO were taken by how the music radiated all around the room, like surround sound. “It was cool because we got to hear our song differently [and it’s] definitely more of an experience for our fans, as well,” says Camacho. “It’s like we’re there with them.”

With the help of a virtual studio — a futuristic space with revolving backgrounds — CNCO was able to represent “Beso” visually in a completely immersive experience. With that, the band was able to unite creativity and technology to bring their new song to life. Sony built a music video from 2D assets created in a 3D space. Using a green screen, the brand was able to make it seem as if the band was altogether, along with added graphics. “[Sony] put kissy faces [in the video] when you say ‘Beso,’” says Vélez. But, of course, the band added “little details” and gave “pointers.”

Because of COVID-19, CNCO filmed the video in a closed studio. “We were not in the same room at the same time,” says Vélez. “We had to shoot each one of us individually, for 45 minutes [at a time].” And, ultimately, the creation of the 360 Reality Audio video was a unique way to make art in the socially-distanced era. “We showed that you can get creative, no matter the time,” says Vélez. “You could still make a song [and] a video look good.”

