Taylor Swift, Jimin, Lana Del Rey and All The Songs You Need To know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week is an eclectic mix with a surprise Taylor Swift B-side, Jimin’s solo debut, an infectious remix from GloRilla and Lil Durk and the long-awaited return of Feist.

Taylor Swift, “All Of the Girls You Loved Before” (YouTube)

Greyson Chance, “Herringbone” (YouTube)

Lana Del Rey, “The Grants” (YouTube)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, “Take the World Apart” (YouTube)

Lil Keed feat. Young Thug, “All I Wanna Know” (YouTube)

Jimin, “Set Me Free Pt. 2” (YouTube)

Fred again.., Skrillex, Four Tet, “Baby Again” (YouTube)

GloRilla feat. Lil Durk, “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” (YouTube)

Feist, “Borrow Trouble” (YouTube)

Luke Combs, “5 Leaf Clover” (YouTube)

Margo Price feat. Sierra Ferrell, “Change of Heart” (YouTube)

Robert Earl Keen, “Western Chill” (YouTube)

EST Gee, “25MIN FREESTLYE” (YouTube)

Pi’erre Bourne, “Honeyberry 2” (YouTube)

Everything But the Girl, “Run a Red Light” (YouTube)

Shelly Fairchild & Shamir, “Fist City” (YouTube)

Melanie Martinez, “Death” (YouTube)

Purple Tears feat. Swae Lee, “Work It Out” (YouTube)

Sabrina Carpenter, “Lonesome” (YouTube)

Justin Quiles feat. Natti Natasha and Omar Courtz, “En Bajita” (YouTube)

Delilah Belle, “Nothing Lasts Forever” (YouTube)

Elena Rose, “El Hombre” (YouTube)

Olga Tañon, “Perro Arrepentido” (YouTube)

Avenged Sevenfold, “Nobody” (YouTube)

Love Moor feat. Moliy, “Pacifier” (YouTube)

Luis R. Conriquez x Grupo Frontera, “Dame Un Chance (La Cumbia Bélica)” (YouTube)

Neriah, “Shoulda, Coulda, Didn’t” (YouTube)

¿Téo?, “Final Step” (YouTube)

Grant Knoche, “Intrusive Thoughts” (YouTube)

Tori Kelly, “Missin U” (YouTube)

Aluna & TSHA, “Killing Me” (YouTube)

Will Joseph Cook, “MF Bassline” (YouTube)

Aly & AJ, “Blue Dress” (YouTube) Trending Inside Billie Eilish’s Terrifying Acting Debut in ‘Swarm’ A Frank Talk With the Ex-Pornhub Employee in Netflix’s ‘Money Shot’ Publisher Deletes Race From Rosa Parks Story for Florida Florida Judge Blocks DeSantis’ 'Stop-Woke' Act, Again

Lauren Weintraub, “People Like Me” (YouTube)

Code Kunst feat. Gaeko and MINO, “Jumper” (YouTube)