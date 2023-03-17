fbpixel
Taylor Swift, Jimin, Lana Del Rey and All The Songs You Need To know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week is an eclectic mix with a surprise Taylor Swift B-side, Jimin’s solo debut, an infectious remix from GloRilla and Lil Durk and the long-awaited return of Feist.

Taylor Swift, “All Of the Girls You Loved Before” (YouTube)

Greyson Chance, “Herringbone” (YouTube)

Lana Del Rey, “The Grants” (YouTube)

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, “Take the World Apart” (YouTube)

Lil Keed feat. Young Thug, “All I Wanna Know” (YouTube)

Jimin, “Set Me Free Pt. 2” (YouTube

Fred again.., Skrillex, Four Tet, “Baby Again” (YouTube)

GloRilla feat. Lil Durk, “Ex’s (Phatnall Remix)” (YouTube)

Feist, “Borrow Trouble” (YouTube)

Luke Combs, “5 Leaf Clover” (YouTube)

Margo Price feat. Sierra Ferrell, “Change of Heart” (YouTube)

Robert Earl Keen, “Western Chill” (YouTube)

EST Gee, “25MIN FREESTLYE” (YouTube

Pi’erre Bourne, “Honeyberry 2” (YouTube)

Everything But the Girl, “Run a Red Light” (YouTube)

Shelly Fairchild & Shamir, “Fist City” (YouTube)

Melanie Martinez, “Death” (YouTube)

Purple Tears feat. Swae Lee, “Work It Out” (YouTube)

Sabrina Carpenter, “Lonesome” (YouTube)

Justin Quiles feat. Natti Natasha and Omar Courtz, “En Bajita” (YouTube)

Delilah Belle, “Nothing Lasts Forever” (YouTube)

Elena Rose, “El Hombre” (YouTube)

Olga Tañon, “Perro Arrepentido” (YouTube)

Avenged Sevenfold, “Nobody (YouTube)

Love Moor feat. Moliy, “Pacifier” (YouTube)

Luis R. Conriquez x Grupo Frontera, “Dame Un Chance (La Cumbia Bélica)” (YouTube)

Neriah, “Shoulda, Coulda, Didn’t” (YouTube)

¿Téo?, “Final Step” (YouTube)

Grant Knoche, “Intrusive Thoughts” (YouTube)

Tori Kelly, “Missin U” (YouTube)

Aluna & TSHA, “Killing Me” (YouTube)

Will Joseph Cook, “MF Bassline” (YouTube)

Aly & AJ, “Blue Dress” (YouTube)

Lauren Weintraub, “People Like Me” (YouTube)

Code Kunst feat. Gaeko and MINO, “Jumper” (YouTube)

