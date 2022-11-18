fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Noah Cyrus, Saweetie And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our revamped Songs You Need to Know playlist
Saweetie performs during the RapCaviar Live Concert on October 24, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

This week we’ve got a banger from Saweetie, a moving tribute to Takeoff from fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane, Brockhampton’s farewell, and great new songs from Noah Cyrus, Billy Strings, Don Toliver and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below. 

Gucci Mane, “Letter To Takeoff” (youtube)

Saweetie, “Don’t Saying Nothin’” (youtube)

Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding, “Snow in LA” (youtube)

Don Toliver, “Do It Right” (youtube)

Eladio Carrion, “Mbappe” (youtube)

Roddy Ricch feat. Lil Durk, “Twin” (youtube)

Brockhampton, “All That” (youtube)

Pharrell Williams feat. Travis Scott “Down In Atlanta” (youtube)

Dierks Bentley & Billy Strings, “High Note” (youtube)

Kimbra, “replay!” (youtube)

Valencia Grace, “Final Dance” (youtube)

Pinkpantheress, “Do You Miss Me” (youtube)

Tennis, “One Night with the Valet” (youtube)

AJR, “The DJ Is Crying For Help” (youtube)

Saweetie, “Don’t Say Nothin” (youtube)

Teni, “Maitama” (youtube)

Trending

Liv.e, “Wild Animals” (youtube)

Disturbed, “Bad Man” (youtube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Daniel Craig's Belvedere Vodka Commercial Is a State-of-the-Art Display of a Movie Star Changing Up His Image

Jerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"

Carmen Electra Leaves Little to the Imagination in These Sunkissed & Confident White Bikini Snapshots

Pyramid of a Previously Unknown Queen, Hundreds of Mummies Discovered in Egypt

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad