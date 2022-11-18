Noah Cyrus, Saweetie And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week
This week we’ve got a banger from Saweetie, a moving tribute to Takeoff from fellow Atlanta native Gucci Mane, Brockhampton’s farewell, and great new songs from Noah Cyrus, Billy Strings, Don Toliver and more. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.
Gucci Mane, “Letter To Takeoff” (youtube)
Saweetie, “Don’t Saying Nothin’” (youtube)
Noah Cyrus and PJ Harding, “Snow in LA” (youtube)
Don Toliver, “Do It Right” (youtube)
Eladio Carrion, “Mbappe” (youtube)
Roddy Ricch feat. Lil Durk, “Twin” (youtube)
Brockhampton, “All That” (youtube)
Pharrell Williams feat. Travis Scott “Down In Atlanta” (youtube)
Dierks Bentley & Billy Strings, “High Note” (youtube)
Kimbra, “replay!” (youtube)
Valencia Grace, “Final Dance” (youtube)
Pinkpantheress, “Do You Miss Me” (youtube)
Tennis, “One Night with the Valet” (youtube)
AJR, “The DJ Is Crying For Help” (youtube)
Saweetie, “Don’t Say Nothin” (youtube)
Teni, “Maitama” (youtube)
Trending
All Twitter Offices Closed as Hundreds of Employees Resign
Trump Is Trying to Intimidate Republicans Into Backing His 2024 Bid. It’s Not Working
Bruce Springsteen Breaks Down His R&B Covers LP — and Responds to Fan Outrage Over Ticket Prices
Marjorie Taylor Greene Was Promised GOP Will Investigate Pelosi, DOJ: Report
Liv.e, “Wild Animals” (youtube)
Disturbed, “Bad Man” (youtube)