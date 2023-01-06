fbpixel
PinkPantheress, Quavo, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
PinkPantheress live at Lowlands Festival 2022 Roberto Finizio/Alamy

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week PinkPantheress teams up with Skrillex and Trippie Redd, Quavo offers a moving a tribute to the late Takeoff, and dancehall singer Popcaan drops a sweet one with an assist from Drake.

Skrillex and PinkPantheress (feat. Trippie Redd) “Way Back” (YouTube)

Quavo, “Without You” (YouTube)

Popcaan & Drake, “We Caa Done” (YouTube)

The Hold Steady, “Sideways Skull” (YouTube)

Rae Sremmurd, “Torpedo” (YouTube)

New Jeans, “OMG” (YouTube)

Queen Naija, “Let’s Talk About It” (YouTube)

Black Belt Eagle Scout, “Nobody” (YouTube)

Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Cambiaste” (YouTube)

Ice Spice, “In Ha Mood” (YouTube)

Raissa, “I Want Your Sex” (YouTube)

GOT the beat, “Stamp On It” (YouTube)

Iggy Pop, “Morning Show” (YouTube)

