PinkPantheress, Quavo, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week PinkPantheress teams up with Skrillex and Trippie Redd, Quavo offers a moving a tribute to the late Takeoff, and dancehall singer Popcaan drops a sweet one with an assist from Drake.

Skrillex and PinkPantheress (feat. Trippie Redd) “Way Back” (YouTube)

Quavo, “Without You” (YouTube)

Popcaan & Drake, “We Caa Done” (YouTube)

The Hold Steady, “Sideways Skull” (YouTube)

Rae Sremmurd, “Torpedo” (YouTube)

New Jeans, “OMG” (YouTube)

Queen Naija, “Let’s Talk About It” (YouTube)

Black Belt Eagle Scout, “Nobody” (YouTube)

Yahritza y Su Esencia, “Cambiaste” (YouTube)

Ice Spice, “In Ha Mood” (YouTube)

GOT the beat, “Stamp On It” (YouTube)

Iggy Pop, “Morning Show” (YouTube)

