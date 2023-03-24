Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, FLO and All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro solidify their romance with a revealing ballad, a bittersweet posthumous release from Juice WRLD, and a dazzling collab between FLO and Missy Elliot.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, “Beso” (YouTube)

Lana Del Rey, “Fishtail” (YouTube)

Jimin, “Like Crazy” (YouTube)

Myke Towers feat. Chita, “Cama King” (YouTube)

Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed” (YouTube)

Juice WRLD, “The Light” (YouTube)

Luke Combs, “Fast Car” (YouTube)

Jordy, “Love You and Let You Go” (YouTube)

Linkin Park, “Fighting Myself” (YouTube)

Drama, “Tighten It Up” (YouTube)

Jai Wolf feat. Evalyn, “Want It All” (YouTube)

Mehro, “Princes of Melancholia” (YouTube)

The Beths, “Watching the Credits” (YouTube)

Fall Out Boy, “Hold Me Like a Grudge” (YouTube)

Kanner feat. 93feetofsmoke, “Bull in a China Shop” (YouTube)

The National, “Eucalyptus” (YouTube)

Ellie Goulding, “By the End of the Night” (YouTube)

Desiigner feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, “PMR” (YouTube)

LØREN, “Folks” (YouTube)

Bia and Timbaland, “I’m That Bitch” (YouTube)

NCT DREAM, “Beatbox” (YouTube)

Saucy Santana, “1-800-Bad-Bxtch” (YouTube)

Maude Latour, “Lunch” (YouTube)

Demi Lovato, “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” (YouTube)

Catie Turner, “Hyperfixations” (YouTube)

FLO feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl” (YouTube)

Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Daye, “Smoke” (YouTube)

Victony feat. Don Toliver, Rema and Tempoe “Soweto” (YouTube)

Sabrina Carpenter feat. Coi Leray, “Nonsense (Remix)” (YouTube)

LØLØ, “5, 6, 7, 8 (feat. girlfriends)” (YouTube)

Luis R Conriquez x Nicky Jam, “Como el Viento” (YouTube)

J Noa, “No Me Pueden Parar” (YouTube)

Loyal Lobos, “Funeral” (YouTube)

Durand Jones, “That Feeling” (YouTube)

The Shindellas, “Last Night Was Good for My Soul” (YouTube)

Baby Tate feat. Saweetie, “Hey, Mickey! (Remix)” (YouTube)

Dba James, "45" (YouTube)

Brandy Clark, “Buried” (YouTube)

Stephen Wilson Jr. featuring Hailey Whitters, “American Gothic” (YouTube)