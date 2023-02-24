Karol G & Shakira, The Kid Laroi, Halsey, And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

WELCOME TO OUR WEEKLY rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week stellar collabs from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Karol G and Shakira; a track from Yeat’s latest project; Halsey’s coveted B-side; and the first single from the Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming album.

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG” (YouTube)

The Kid Laroi, “I Guess It’s Love?” (YouTube)

The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande, “Die For You Remix” (YouTube)

Don Toliver feat Brent Faiyaz, “Bus Stop” (YouTube)

Halsey, “Die 4 Me” (YouTube)

Yeat feat. Luh geeky , “Now” (YouTube)

Gracie Abrams, “Best” (YouTube)

Lil Wayne feat. DMX, “Kant Nobody” (YouTube)

Zack Bia feat. Lil Yachty & 347aiden, “One Of Those Days” (YouTube)

Quavo, “Greatness” (YouTube)

Brad Paisley feat. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “Same Here” (YouTube)

Blake Rose, “Don’t Stop The Car” (YouTube)

Tink feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Let Down My Guard” (YouTube)

Ingrid Andress, “Treated Me Good”(YouTube)

Nanna, “Crybaby” (YouTube)

Dalex, Ryan Castro and Symon Dice, “Perreándote” (YouTube)

Iris DeMent, “The Sacred Now” (YouTube)

Paulina Rubio, “No Es Mi Culpa” (YouTube)

Dreamer Isioma, “Technicolor Love” (YouTube)

Sueco, “POS” (YouTube)

Izzy Heltai, “Running Out” (YouTube)

TOBi feat. Mavi, “Flowers” (YouTube)

The National, “New Order T-Shirt” (YouTube)

Monaleo, “Ridgemont Baby” (YouTube)

John Wells, “No Drugs in Heaven (Live)” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Wings” (YouTube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie feat. Mariah the Scientist, “Secrets (Remix)” (YouTube)

Pi’erre Bourne, “IG” (YouTube)

Phabo feat. Shaé Universe, "Out of Touch" (YouTube)

Renee Rapp, “Bruises” (YouTube)

Prettymuch, “Same Place” (YouTube)