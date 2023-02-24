fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?

Karol G & Shakira, The Kid Laroi, Halsey, And All The Songs You Need To Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
READING, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Kid LAROI performs live on Main Stage East during Reading Festival 2021 at Richfield Avenue on August 28, 2021 in Reading, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
The Kid LAROI. Simone Joyner/Getty Images

WELCOME TO OUR WEEKLY rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week stellar collabs from The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, Karol G and Shakira; a track from Yeat’s latest project; Halsey’s coveted B-side; and the first single from the Jonas Brothers’ forthcoming album.

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG” (YouTube)

The Kid Laroi, “I Guess It’s Love?” (YouTube)

The Weeknd feat. Ariana Grande, “Die For You Remix” (YouTube)

Don Toliver feat Brent Faiyaz, “Bus Stop” (YouTube)

Halsey, “Die 4 Me” (YouTube)

Yeat feat. Luh geeky , “Now” (YouTube)

Gracie Abrams, “Best” (YouTube)

Lil Wayne feat. DMX, “Kant Nobody” (YouTube)

Zack Bia feat. Lil Yachty & 347aiden, “One Of Those Days” (YouTube)

Quavo, “Greatness” (YouTube)

Brad Paisley feat. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “Same Here” (YouTube)

Blake Rose, “Don’t Stop The Car” (YouTube)

Tink feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “Let Down My Guard” (YouTube)

Ingrid Andress, “Treated Me Good”(YouTube)

Nanna, “Crybaby” (YouTube)

Dalex, Ryan Castro and Symon Dice, “Perreándote” (YouTube)

Iris DeMent, “The Sacred Now” (YouTube)

Paulina Rubio, “No Es Mi Culpa” (YouTube)

Dreamer Isioma, “Technicolor Love” (YouTube)

Sueco, “POS” (YouTube)

Izzy Heltai, “Running Out” (YouTube)

TOBi feat. Mavi, “Flowers” (YouTube)

The National, “New Order T-Shirt” (YouTube)

Monaleo, “Ridgemont Baby” (YouTube)

John Wells, “No Drugs in Heaven (Live)” (YouTube)

Jonas Brothers, “Wings” (YouTube)

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie feat. Mariah the Scientist, “Secrets (Remix)” (YouTube)

Pi’erre Bourne, “IG” (YouTube)

Phabo feat. Shaé Universe, “Out of Touch” (YouTube)

Trending

Renee Rapp, “Bruises” (YouTube)

Prettymuch, “Same Place” (YouTube)

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Richard Belzer, Extraordinarily Smart-Ass as a Comic and a TV Cop, Dies at 78

Liam Neeson Rejected James Bond Because of His Wife's Ultimatum: 'If You Play 007, We’re Not Getting Married'

Wayne Gretzky’s Daughter Paulina Revealed Her Never-Before-Seen Tattoo While Confidently Baring Almost All

Tech CEO, New York Times Reporter Paid $51 Million for Ryan Seacrest's LA Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2023 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad