J-Hope, Boygenius, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

WELCOME TO OUR weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, J-Hope teams up with J. Cole, Boygenius release another great song from their upcoming album, Kali Uchis unfurls a sweet slow jam, and De La Soul finally hit the streams.

J-Hope feat. J. Cole “On the Street” (YouTube)

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough” (YouTube)

Kali Uchis, “Love Between …” (YouTube)

SG5, “Firetruck” (YouTube)

Nicki Minaj, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” (YouTube)

Young Nudy feat. Key Glock, “Pot Roast” (YouTube)

Young Scooter feat. EST Gee, “Come Eat With Us” (YouTube)

Destroy Lonely, “If Looks Could Kill” (YouTube)

Mike Dimes, “Heavy Metal” (YouTube)

Bia, “Sixteen” (YouTube)

Jax, “Cinderella Snapped” (YouTube)

Dijon, “Coogie” (YouTube)

Demi Lovato, “Still Alive” (YouTube)

Ashnikko, “Worms” (YouTube)

Jordan Ward, “FAMJAM4000” (YouTube)

Water From Your Eyes, “Barley” (YouTube)

Momma, “Bang Bang” (YouTube)

The So So Glos feat. Conor Oberst, “Everywhere Is War” 

Wild Things, “Heaven Knows” (YouTube

Leland feat. MUNA, “Bad at Letting Go” (YouTube)

Bonny Doon, “Naturally” (YouTube)

Rodey Crowell feat. Jeff Tweedy, “Everything at Once” (YouTube)

Olivia Kaplan, “American Air” (YouTube

Portugal. The Man, “Dummy” (YouTube)

Gus Dapperton, “Horizons” (YouTube)

Juanes, “Gris” (YouTube)

Wisin, Emilia, Lyanno, “Tu Recuerdo” (YouTube)

Steve Aoki and Galantis feat. Hayley Kiyoko, “Hungry Heart” (YouTube)

Alex Anwandter, “Qué Piensas Hacer Sin Mi Amor?” (YouTube)

Annie Blackman, “Ash” (YouTube)

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton, “Deathwish” (YouTube)

Mimi Webb, “Freezing” (YouTube)

Ingrid Andress feat. JP Saxe, “Runnin” (YouTube)

Cub Sport, “Songs About It” (YouTube)

Austin Millz feat. Sabrina Claudio, “Inhale/Exhale” (YouTube)

Slimeroni, “Rockstar” (YouTube)

De La Soul, “The Magic Number” (YouTube)

