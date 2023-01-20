A$AP Rocky, Fall Out Boy, Ice Spice and All The Songs You Need to Know

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week is full of big returns with singles from Fall Out Boy and boygenius. Plus, A$AP Rocky delivers a tribute to fallen hip-hop heroes, as well as great tracks from Boys World and Nicky Jam. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify.

A$AP Rocky, “Same Problems” (YouTube)

Fall Out Boy, “Love From the Other Side” (YouTube)

Ruston Kelly, “The Weakness” (YouTube)

Libianca, “People (Check On Me)” (YouTube)

The National, “Tropic Morning News” (YouTube)

boygenius, “True Blue” (YouTube)

boygenius, “Emily I’m Sorry” (YouTube)

boygenius, “$20” (YouTube)

Ice Spice, “Princess Diana” (YouTube)

Kim Petras, “Brrr” (YouTube)

Trippie Redd feat Lil Durk, “Muscles” (YouTube)

Gatlin, “Still Not Me” (Youtube)

Boys World, “Mantrum” (YouTube)

Allstar JR and Babyface Ray, “Empty” (YouTube)

Kel-P, “One More Night” (YouTube)

Rebecca Black, “Sick to my Stomach” (YouTube)

Loyal Lobos, “Sleeper” (YouTube)

Nicky Jam, “Toy a Mil” (YouTube)

Naomi Sharon, "Another Life" (YouTube)

The Rocket Summer, “Stuck Inside Your Light” (YouTube)

Metallica, “Screaming Suicide” (YouTube)