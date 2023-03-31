fbpixel
Boygenius, Tyler the Creator, and All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Chlöe and Boygenius arrive with huge solo debut LPs, Tyler the Creator drops a deluxe gem, and Jisoo of Blackpink releases a fire solo single.

Jisoo, “Flower” (YouTube)

Chlöe, “Feel Me Cry” (YouTube)

Tyler the Creator, “Dogtooth” (YouTube)

Melanie Martinez, “Void” (YouTube)

Quavo, ‘Honey Bun” (YouTube)

Chappell Roan, “Kaleidoscope” (YouTube)

Becky G, Peso Pluma, “Chanel” (YouTube)

Khalid, “Softest Touch” (YouTube)

Boygenius, “Letter to an Old Poet” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Psychos”(YouTube

Hand Habits, “Something Wrong” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha, “Call on Me” (YouTube)

Jowell y Randy feat. Maluma, “Copas” (YouTube)

Annie Blackman, “Bug” (YouTube

New Pornographers, “Cat and Mouse With the Light”  (YouTube)

Kygo feat. Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, “Say Say Say” (YouTube)

Metallica, “72 Seasons” (YouTube)

Jhayco, “Cuerpecito” (YouTube)

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak feat. Felicia Douglass, “Everyone Moves to LA” (YouTube)

Chase Icon, “Club Cooter” (YouTube)

G-Eazy, “Tulips & Roses” (YouTube)

Icona Pop, “Faster” (YouTube)

Anna Shoemaker, “I Think I” (YouTube)

Irene Diaz, “Lost” (YouTube)

Vico C, “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi” (YouTube)

The Aces, “Solo” (YouTube)

NIIA, “Idk what to tell my friends” (YouTube)

Alexander 23, “I Wanna Live Forever”(YouTube)

Dreamer Isioma, “Love & Rage” (YouTube)

Davido, “FEEL” (YouTube)

Amaka, “Cruisin’” (YouTube)

Be Your Own Pet, “Hand Grenade” (YouTube)

James & The Giants, “Hall of Mirrors” (YouTube)

Girli, “Cheap Love” (YouTube

Betty LaVette, “Plan B” (YouTube)

