Boygenius, Tyler the Creator, and All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Chlöe and Boygenius arrive with huge solo debut LPs, Tyler the Creator drops a deluxe gem, and Jisoo of Blackpink releases a fire solo single.

Jisoo, “Flower” (YouTube)

Chlöe, “Feel Me Cry” (YouTube)

Tyler the Creator, “Dogtooth” (YouTube)

Melanie Martinez, “Void” (YouTube)

Quavo, ‘Honey Bun” (YouTube)

Chappell Roan, “Kaleidoscope” (YouTube)

Becky G, Peso Pluma, “Chanel” (YouTube)

Khalid, “Softest Touch” (YouTube)

Boygenius, “Letter to an Old Poet” (YouTube)

Jenny Lewis, “Psychos”(YouTube)

Hand Habits, “Something Wrong” (YouTube)

Bebe Rexha, “Call on Me” (YouTube)

Jowell y Randy feat. Maluma, “Copas” (YouTube)

Annie Blackman, “Bug” (YouTube)

New Pornographers, “Cat and Mouse With the Light” (YouTube)

Kygo feat. Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson, “Say Say Say” (YouTube)

Metallica, “72 Seasons” (YouTube)

Jhayco, “Cuerpecito” (YouTube)

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, & A-Trak feat. Felicia Douglass, “Everyone Moves to LA” (YouTube)

Chase Icon, “Club Cooter” (YouTube)

G-Eazy, “Tulips & Roses” (YouTube)

Icona Pop, “Faster” (YouTube)

Anna Shoemaker, “I Think I” (YouTube)

Irene Diaz, “Lost” (YouTube)

Vico C, “Pregúntale A Tu Papá Por Mi” (YouTube)

The Aces, “Solo” (YouTube)

NIIA, “Idk what to tell my friends” (YouTube)

Alexander 23, “I Wanna Live Forever”(YouTube)

Dreamer Isioma, “Love & Rage” (YouTube)

Davido, “FEEL” (YouTube)

Amaka, “Cruisin’” (YouTube)

Be Your Own Pet, “Hand Grenade” (YouTube)

James & The Giants, "Hall of Mirrors" (YouTube)

Girli, “Cheap Love” (YouTube)

Betty LaVette, “Plan B” (YouTube)