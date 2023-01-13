Taeyang feat. Jimin of BTS, Shakira, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week Taeyang teams up with Jimin of BTS, Måneskin’ rock out with Tom Morello, and Shakira’s shade-throwing latest. Plus, must-hear tracks from Gracie Adams, Partynextdoor, and the New Pornographers.

Taeyang feat. Jimin of BTS, “Vibe” (YouTube)

Shakira, “Bzrp Music Session, Vol 53” (YouTube)

Måneskin’ feat. Tom Morello, “Gossip” (YouTube)

Moneybagg Yo feat Glorilla, “On Wat U On” (YouTube)

Gracie Adams, “Where Do We Go Now?” (YouTube)

Partynextdoor, “Her Old Friends” (YouTube)

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, “Moonshine Run” (YouTube)

Noa Kirel, “Gone” (YouTube)

SG Lewis feat. Charlotte Day Wilson & Channel Tres, “Fever Dreamer” (YouTube)

Mike Sabath & the Moongirls, “Who Are You” (YouTube)

Genevieve Stokes, “17” (YouTube)

Mimi Webb, “Red Flags” (YouTube)

New Pornographers, “Really Really Light” (YouTube)

Kap G and J Balvin, “Uno Do Tres” (Remix) (YouTube)

Sam Smith feat. Koffee and Jessie Reyes, “Gimme” (YouTube)

Tini feat. Steve Aoki and La Joaqui, “Muñecas” (YouTube)

Neutral Milk Hotel, “Little Birds” (YouTube)

Bob Dylan, “Not Dark Yet (Version 1)” (YouTube)

María Becerra, “Desafiando el Destino” (YouTube)

Daniel Seavey, “I Tried” (YouTube)

Black Thought and El Michels Affair, “Grateful” (YouTube)

Belle and Sebastian, "I Don't Know What You See in Me" (YouTube)

Lukas Graham feat. Mickey Guyton, “Home Movies” (YouTube)

Kelz, “Good 2 Me” (YouTube)