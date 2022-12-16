fbpixel
Rosalia, Cardi B, Little Simz All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Rosalía, Cardi B. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; ABC/Getty Images

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got a blockbuster remix from Rosalia and Cardi B, the Weekend’s epic song from the new Avatar movie, and great tracks from Little Simz, PinkPantheress, and Ab-Soul.

Rosalia feat. Cardi B, “Despecha RMX”

Ali Gatie,  “Walk Out That Door” (youtube)

Little Simz, “Gorilla” (youtube)

The Weeknd, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (youtube)

Fletcher & Kelsea Ballerini, “Better Version” (youtube)

¿Téo?, “In The Essence” (youtube)

Maneskin, “La fine” (youtube)

Juice Wrld, “Face 2 Face” (youtube)

Lil Durk, “Set It Off” (youtube)

PinkPantheress, “Take me home” (youtube)

Diddy & Partynextdoor,  “Sex In The Porsche” (youtube)

Ab-Soul & Zacari, “Do Better” (youtube)

Young Dolph, “Get Away” (youtube)

