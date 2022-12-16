Rosalia, Cardi B, Little Simz All The Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week we’ve got a blockbuster remix from Rosalia and Cardi B, the Weekend’s epic song from the new Avatar movie, and great tracks from Little Simz, PinkPantheress, and Ab-Soul.

Rosalia feat. Cardi B, “Despecha RMX”

Ali Gatie, “Walk Out That Door” (youtube)

Little Simz, “Gorilla” (youtube)

The Weeknd, “Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (youtube)

Fletcher & Kelsea Ballerini, “Better Version” (youtube)

¿Téo?, “In The Essence” (youtube)

Maneskin, “La fine” (youtube)

Juice Wrld, “Face 2 Face” (youtube)

Lil Durk, “Set It Off” (youtube)

PinkPantheress, “Take me home” (youtube)

Diddy & Partynextdoor, "Sex In The Porsche" (youtube)

Ab-Soul & Zacari, “Do Better” (youtube)

Young Dolph, “Get Away” (youtube)