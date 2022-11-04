Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a standout from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, plus Pink, Selena Gomez and Yo La Tengo

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (youtube)

Selena Gomez, “My Mind & Me” (youtube)

Pink, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (youtube)

Niko Rubio, “Olvidar de Ti” (youtube)

Luna Luna, “Talk Too Much” (youtube)

SG Lewis, “Lifetime” (youtube)

Avril Lavigne ft. Yungblud, “I’m A Mess” (youtube)

Yo La Tengo, “Fallout” (youtube)

Big Joanie, “Your Words” (youtube)

Paulo Londra & Feid, “A Veces” (youtube)

A Boogie With A Hoodie, “Ballin’” (youtube)

Brockhampton, “Big Pussy” (youtube)

MIKE, “What Do I Do” (youtube)

Tiesto feat. Tate McRae, “10:35” (youtube)

Thalia, “Psycho B**ch” (youtube)

