Music

Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Looking for the week's best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Drake and 21 Savage perform during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a standout from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, plus Pink, Selena Gomez and Yo La Tengo

Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (youtube)

Selena Gomez, “My Mind & Me” (youtube)

Pink, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (youtube)

Niko Rubio, “Olvidar de Ti” (youtube)

Luna Luna, “Talk Too Much” (youtube)

SG Lewis, “Lifetime” (youtube)

Avril Lavigne ft. Yungblud, “I’m A Mess” (youtube)

Yo La Tengo, “Fallout” (youtube)

Big Joanie, “Your Words” (youtube)

Paulo Londra & Feid, “A Veces” (youtube)

A Boogie With A Hoodie, “Ballin’” (youtube)

Brockhampton, “Big Pussy” (youtube)

MIKE, “What Do I Do” (youtube)

Tiesto feat. Tate McRae, “10:35” (youtube)

Thalia, “Psycho B**ch” (youtube)

