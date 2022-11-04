Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a standout from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, plus Pink, Selena Gomez and Yo La Tengo
Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (youtube)
Selena Gomez, “My Mind & Me” (youtube)
Pink, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (youtube)
Niko Rubio, “Olvidar de Ti” (youtube)
Luna Luna, “Talk Too Much” (youtube)
SG Lewis, “Lifetime” (youtube)
Avril Lavigne ft. Yungblud, “I’m A Mess” (youtube)
Yo La Tengo, “Fallout” (youtube)
Big Joanie, “Your Words” (youtube)
Paulo Londra & Feid, “A Veces” (youtube)
A Boogie With A Hoodie, “Ballin’” (youtube)
Brockhampton, “Big Pussy” (youtube)
MIKE, “What Do I Do” (youtube)
Tiesto feat. Tate McRae, “10:35” (youtube)
Thalia, “Psycho B**ch” (youtube)
More News
-
How Mora Brought Ibiza’s Endless Nights to the World of Reggaeton
- Welcome to Paradise
- By
-
-
-
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon Recreate Country Music History in ‘George & Tammy’ Trailer
- Country’s Most Loved Legends
- By
-