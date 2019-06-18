Song You Need to Know: Yoshi Flower, ‘Coffee’

If you’re in need for a smooth summer soundtrack, Yoshi Flower’s hazy and tender Peer Pleasure is the perfect album for just that. The song “Coffee” is the most pop selection from the eclectic collection, offering a subtle jolt of musical caffeination without losing its smooth sensibility.

On the track, the singer goes on a journey with his morning coffee, “feeding my addiction” and “getting high” off the caffeine. By the second verse, he equates the one he loves with coffee, getting his heart racing and pairing perfectly with the morning sun. The song is smooth and jazzy, supplemented by a blaring, nimble trumpet solo that amplifies its simple R&B-pop feel.

Yoshi Flower released Peer Pleasure earlier this month. It followed up his debut mixtape, American Raver, which came out late last year. He has toured with the likes of Dua Lipa and Elohim, and he’ll perform at this year’s Lollapalooza as well.