×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Chelsea Wolfe Announces Witchy Return With Forthcoming Album 'Birth of Violence' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music Features

Song You Need to Know: Yoshi Flower, ‘Coffee’

Newcomer offers up a lightly caffeinated jolt on this R&B-pop standout from ‘Peer Pleasure’

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
Yoshi Flower serves up a lovely caffeine high on his 'Peer Pleasure' standout "Coffee."

Yoshi Flower serves up a lovely caffeine high on his 'Peer Pleasure' standout "Coffee."

Dylan Peterson*

If you’re in need for a smooth summer soundtrack, Yoshi Flower’s hazy and tender Peer Pleasure is the perfect album for just that. The song “Coffee” is the most pop selection from the eclectic collection, offering a subtle jolt of musical caffeination without losing its smooth sensibility.

On the track, the singer goes on a journey with his morning coffee, “feeding my addiction” and “getting high” off the caffeine. By the second verse, he equates the one he loves with coffee, getting his heart racing and pairing perfectly with the morning sun. The song is smooth and jazzy, supplemented by a blaring, nimble trumpet solo that amplifies its simple R&B-pop feel.

Yoshi Flower released Peer Pleasure earlier this month. It followed up his debut mixtape, American Raver, which came out late last year. He has toured with the likes of Dua Lipa and Elohim, and he’ll perform at this year’s Lollapalooza as well.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad