Song You Need to Know: Warish, ‘Fight’

Skate legend Tony Hawk’s son carves out a grimy indie-metal assault with his new trio

JT Rhodes

Remember when indie rock sounded all grimy, corroded and metal-sludgy – the last thing you’d hear in a commercial or being played at an arena show? Warish do. On “Fight,” from the SoCal band’s debut EP, the grubby, a stoner-rock riff is the first hint, followed by a gas-guzzling rhythm section and a lead singer whose voice is so submerged in aural soot that you can barely make out anything he’s saying. It’s music to the ears of anyone who wants to damage their ears.

The identity of that singer is the second surprising thing about “Fight”: It’s Riley Hawk, the 26-year-old son of skateboard mainstay Tony Hawk. Unlike his dad, who made his rep on ramps, the younger Hawk skates street, which ties in with the gritty feel of the new power trio he fronts. Halfway through its nearly three minutes, “Fight” nearly falls apart before pulling itself together and ramming home to a finale. Welcome to skatepunk: the next generation.

 

In This Article: Riley Hawk, Skateboarding, Tony Hawk

