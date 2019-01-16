Song You Need to Know: Sam Smith and Normani, ‘Dancing With a Stranger’

Besides being a pop superstar with a larger-than-life voice, Sam Smith has long been a Harmonizer, heartbroken by Fifth Harmony’s hiatus. Specifically, Smith was an acolyte for the group’s hit “Work From Home,” even telling James Corden that he wants to “walk down the aisle to it in heels.”

Naturally, that joy is basically oozing out of every beat, note and perfectly harmonized line “Dancing With a Stranger,” Smith’s duet with former 5H member Normani. This sweaty disco-R&B romp isn’t as much of a high-energy pop banger as Smith’s favorite song; instead, it plays to his retro-leaning strengths and Normani’s own solo vision of being a soul-dance diva.

Their soulful, understated delivery suggests a moody narrative of two people looking to get an ex off their mind, falling into the arms of someone exiting, nameless and new. It’s simple and fun, a song that would be welcome to hear past midnight on any dance floor or even on Smith’s own pre-party playlist, right next to “Work From Home.”