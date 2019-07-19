Song You Need to Know: Miranda Lambert, ‘It All Comes Out in the Wash’

Miranda Lambert has scrubbed her life clean. “I have been spending time and I got married and I’m happy,” she recently told Rolling Stone Country. After taking an extended break from the studio, the singer has teamed up with left-field country producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Keith Urban) for her forthcoming album.

On the delightful, sprightly rocker “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” the first preview of her upcoming project, Lambert wrings a metaphor about life’s dirty laundry for everything it’s worth. In the song, the 35 year-old singer finds salvation in Tide sticks and permanent press cycles after littering her life with a mix of A-1 sauce, infidelity, drunk dials and red wine. “Every teardrop, every white lie/Every dirty cotton sheet,” she sings, “All the mistakes/All the wild streaks/That’s why the good lord made bleach.”

With its bouncy guitar riff and barroom sing-along chorus, “All Comes Out in the Wash” arrives as Lambert’s most exciting single in years, a return to the type of playful wordplay and lowdown country humor of her earlier work after the weighty rootsiness of her 2016 double-LP The Weight of These Wings.

Few singers have mined the outlines of their personal lives more convincingly than Lambert seemingly has in recent years. Her latest is a celebration of clean-shirt second chances after several years of messiness. Or as Lambert puts it: “You take the sin and the men and you throw ‘em all in/And you put that sucker on spin.”