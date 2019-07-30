×
Song You Need to Know: Mason Ramsey, ‘Puddle of Love’

12-year-old rising star perfectly captures preteen puppy love on this ‘Twang’ track

Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Yodeling meme baby Mason Ramsey has been on a wild ride ever since a video of him performing Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart went viral last year. Now, at age 12, he has released his second EP Twang, and songs like “Puddle of Love” may finally be what pushes him to the next level in his plea for country-pop stardom.

The perfection of “Puddle of Love” starts with its name: simple, age-appropriate and endearing. Is there a better way of describing preteen feelings of infatuation? The song itself is charming, confident and delightful as Ramsey regales a tale of just “hot roddin'” ’round town when a new girl showed up and stole his heart. “Everything that girl does sinks me deeper in the mud,” he announces on the song’s chorus. “I might stay right here forever/Ain’t a tractor or a truck/That’s gonna pull me out/’Cause girl I’m stuck.”

“Puddle of Love” captures the best part of Ramsey’s potential: country kitsch rife with self-awareness.  You can hear it in his verse on one of the latest “Old Town Road” remixes where he adorably threatens “If you ain’t got no giddy up then giddy out my way.” He doesn’t sacrifice his yodeling roots for the Bieberesque teen stardom he seems to crave.

