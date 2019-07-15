×
Rolling Stone
Song You Need to Know: Marshmello and Kane Brown, ‘One Thing Right’

Country singer and EDM superstar are a perfect pair for this tender, romantic surefire hit

Brittany Spanos

Dabbling in pop music has long been a country tradition, but with the unforeseen mega success of “Old Town Road” there may be an increase in crossover experimentations. Kane Brown is the  next logical Nashville hitmaker to take his shot at pop radio, having already had success with his remix of Khalid’s “Saturday Nights.” Surprisingly, his partnership with Marshmello has yielded an excellent, tender result.

“One Thing Right” is brutally catchy and sees both the singer and producer working to meet in the middle of their own sounds. Marshmello, in particular, tones down his big room EDM predilections to make a more rootsy, guitar-driven base for the song that keeps the tone light and summer BBQ-ready. Brown, on the other hand, shines with his deep twang that is both warm and dangerous as he recites how he found success in love, in spite of his bad boy ways.

Could this be part of a bigger wave of country-tinged pop music? Can anything match the monster that is “Old Town Road”? Lil Nas X’s history-making country-trap could be the one-off needed to shake things up, but if the country scene plays it wisely, it could stretch the definition of the genre further while expanding their artists’ already wide reach.

