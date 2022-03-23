Soccer Mommy Is Back To Make You Feel All the Feelings

Coffee and menthol. Cold beer and ice cream. Soccer Mommy and a devastatingly direct chorus. Sophie Allison knows her combinations, and she’s back at it with “Shotgun,” a new gem that chases after the perfect metaphor for what it’s like to be emphatically in love.

Soccer Mommy released her last album, Color Theory, in February 2020, approximately 9 years ago in pandemic time. “Shotgun” is a far cry from that record, with its angsty emotional palette of distorted riffs and early aughts nostalgia. The musician who once sang that she’s “the princess of screwing up” is now delightfully comparing romance to uppers: “This feels the same without the bad things.”

“Shotgun” backs up that energy with steadfast synths, airtight guitar, and a robust thwunk of a bassline. The mix sounds cleaner and more assertive, which might owe something to the presence of Weeknd collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, who’s replacing Gabe Wax in the producer’s chair after two albums. It adds up to a very promising start to Soccer Mommy’s next era, one that we’ll keep on loop for a while.

“I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you,” she said of this single. Mission accomplished.

Soccer Mommy’s third studio album, Sometimes, Forever, arrives on June 24 via Loma Vista. She kicks off a North American tour tonight in Baltimore, which will continue through the summer until she heads overseas.

Sometimes, Forever Tracklist

1. Bones

2. With U

3. Unholy Affliction

4. Shotgun

5. Newdemo

6. Darkness Forever

7. Don’t Ask Me

8. Fire in the Driveway

9. Following Eyes

10. Feel It All The Time

11. Still

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.