Singer/Songwriter Caylee Hammack Opens Up About Breaking Through in Nashville

Born and raised in Ellaville, Georgia, Caylee Hammack began performing at churches, opry houses, and just about any place that would let her sing. She eventually got her own band and went on local tours playing covers and some original songs. It was during this time that Hammack started learning what it’s like to be on the road and to perform for people nearly every night.

After her initial touring experience and her first heartbreak, Hammack packed up all her belongings and made the move to Nashville, even living out of her car for a brief stint. Determined not to give up, Hammack hustled her way through the Nashville music scene, eventually securing a job at the legendary Tootsie’s bar downtown.

She started writing original songs inspired by her own life experiences. This process led to her latest track, “Preciatcha.” The song is all about gratitude, even during the more difficult times, which is exactly what Hammack has done over the years, allowing her to flourish into the touring artist she is today.