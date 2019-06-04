×
Rolling Stone
Song You Need to Know: Seratones, ‘Gotta Get to Know Ya’

Shreveport, Louisiana-based band returns with a sizzling slice of punk-funk

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Seratones, 'Gotta Get to Know You,' Song You Need to Know

Seratones will release their new album 'Power' on August 23rd.

Dylan Glasgow Guice*

“I know what I’m doin’/Baby, don’t fuck with me,” warns Seratones singer A.J. Haynes in “Gotta Get to Know Ya,” the lead single from the Shreveport, Louisiana-based band’s new album Power (out August 23rd). It’s not intended as a brush-off, but rather a statement of agency and setting the pace for a blossoming relationship.

A super-compact jam at just over two minutes, “Gotta Get to Know Ya” is constructed around a fuzzed-out, punk-funk bassline and Haynes’ versatile vocals, which range from sultry purrs to siren wails. Building on the soul and garage-rock elements of their debut album, Haynes and the Seratones keep the pace by laying down a ridiculously tight groove, sprinkling in some spacey synth effects and live-wire guitar skronk along the way. But it’s clear this is Haynes’ show: “Feel the heat of my fire/I gotta gotta gotta gotta get to get to get to know ya,” she sings, switching from smooth, Lenny Kravitz-style layered harmonies to full-Lemonade Beyoncé righteousness in the space of one quick couplet. With a track that picks up this much momentum in such a short amount of time, there’s nothing to do but comply.

