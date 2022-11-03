Watch Selena Gomez Talk ‘My Mind and Me,’ Celebrating 30, and Her Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

During her December-issue cover shoot, Selena Gomez spoke to Rolling Stone about her remarkable new documentary, My Mind and Me, an intimate portrait of the superstar’s struggle with mental illness over six years.

Though Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, she reveals that working on this documentary pushed her to new lengths. “To be honest,” she says, “it was a little bit of a struggle for me to be OK with being that vulnerable, but I do know there’s strength in that. And I do hope that that can help someone.”

Gomez also points to parts of the documentary that made her reflect on her relationship with her body and how that has changed over time: “There’s a part where I’m talking about my body in 2016 and I completely feel bad for myself. I was so worried about something I should celebrate.”

When asked what she hopes audiences take away from the film, Selena remarked, “I just want there to be this conversation about mental health, and I want people to feel something. I just hope it moves people.”

