Selena BTS

Go Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez’s Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

The superstar appears on the cover of the December issue
Selena Gomez wearing red dress in this video still image

For the first time ever, Selena Gomez appears on the cover of Rolling Stone, with a stunning shoot and intimate interview in our December issue. In the story, the musician, activist and Only Murders In The Building star opens up about her journey with bipolar disorder, battling the tabloids, the strength she’s found in turning thirty, and much more. Photographer Amanda Charchian shot Gomez in Culver City, CA, in September, as the superstar donned Wolford, Louise Olsen, Sidney Garber and more. Take a look behind-the-scenes above.

