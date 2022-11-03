Go Behind the Scenes of Selena Gomez’s Rolling Stone Cover Shoot

For the first time ever, Selena Gomez appears on the cover of Rolling Stone, with a stunning shoot and intimate interview in our December issue. In the story, the musician, activist and Only Murders In The Building star opens up about her journey with bipolar disorder, battling the tabloids, the strength she’s found in turning thirty, and much more. Photographer Amanda Charchian shot Gomez in Culver City, CA, in September, as the superstar donned Wolford, Louise Olsen, Sidney Garber and more. Take a look behind-the-scenes above.