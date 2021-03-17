Rosé Steps Out of Blackpink for a Sparkling Solo Debut

Rosé (née Roseanne Park) of Blackpink reflects on her journey to the top in her debut solo single “On the Ground.” Five years into her career, she now has the spotlight to captivate listeners with a meditative track that comes from her heart.

“On the Ground” gives Blackpink fans another look into Rosé’s perspective on everything the quartet has achieved since their debut in 2016. Their fans (“Blinks”) are familiar with each member’s charms and personalities, but for newcomers, solo projects act as an introduction. Blackpink have experimented with a variety of genres — including trap, bubblegum pop, and ballads — and have collaborated with Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez.

“On the Ground” takes a step back from the flashiness of it all with raw vocals backed by an EDM-inspired beat. Its lyrics reflect Rosé’s rise to fame, from singing and playing piano in her childhood home to flying to South Korea and forming one of the K-pop’s biggest acts. Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé made the choice to record her solo track in English, the language she is most comfortable with — despite having launched her career in Korea.

“From when I was a trainee, I lived day to day, running towards by dreams,” she explained in a press conference. “Once in a while, there are moments where I’d question my motives, and I think the lyrics express this really well.” This message is evident in the chorus: “I worked my whole life/Just to get high, just to realize/Everything I need is on the ground.”

The accompanying clip, which is now the most-viewed Korean music video by a soloist in 24 hours since Psy’s “Gentleman,” shows Rosé admiring her pre-fame self Roseanne, playing piano. She stresses the importance of taking care of “what actually matters to you most,” especially when on a roll.

“On the Ground” is off Rosé’s debut solo project, R, along with the track “Gone.”

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.