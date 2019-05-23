×
Rolling Stone
See Career-Spanning Keith Richards Photos From New Exhibit

Morrison Hotel Gallery’s “Keith, Unfiltered” show features images of the legendary Rolling Stones guitarist dating back to the mid-Sixties

Kory Grow

Keith Richards has always been the picture of effortless cool, and now a new photo exhibition will attempt to capture his mystique. The Morrison Hotel Gallery’s “Keith, Unfiltered” showcase features images of the Rolling Stones guitarist taken during the past 50-plus years with images by a who’s who of rock & roll photo greats, including Lynn Goldsmith, Bob Gruen and Norman Seeff, among many others. In various shots, Richards is leaning against his Rolls, striding along with a bottle of Jack and blowing smoke at the lens. No matter what year the photo was taken, it’s clear that Richards was always confident.

“I’ve lived my life in my own way, and I’m here today because I have taken the trouble to find out who I am,” Richards once told Rolling Stone. “If people want to be like Keith Richards, then they better have the same physical makeup. I come from a very sturdy stock — otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”

The exhibition will take place at the Gallery’s outposts in New York, Los Angeles and Maui from May 24th to June 22nd, coinciding with the kickoff of the Stones’ rescheduled No Filter tour dates. Until then, enjoy this preview of some of the shots that will be on display (including an outtake from the Beggars Banquet shoot), along with commentary by the photographers who captured them.

