Rolling Stone to Host Its First ‘In Conversation’ Discussion, Featuring Mark Ronson

On Wednesday, September 25th, Rolling Stone will host its first “In Conversation” discussion panel, in partnership with Ralph Lauren. Held at Ralph Lauren’s New York City Prince Street location, the conversation will feature a Q&A between Rolling Stone staff writer Patrick Doyle and Mark Ronson. Discussion topics will focus on Ronson’s musical journey from a DJ, to recording artist, to record producer, as well as his most recent and upcoming projects. The discussion will be filmed before a live audience and will live on RollingStone.com.

In Conversation is a traveling discussion series, presented by Ralph Lauren, featuring conversations between various artists and Rolling Stone personalities.